In the 13 years since Iowa State University established a presence on St. John, the university’s students have grown food to feed the needy on island. They founded the Education and Resiliency Through Horticulture program, helped create gardens at Gifft Hill School, and they’ve grown mangroves to plant as part of the Virgin Islands National Park’s hurricane recovery efforts.
Since 2010, ISU has been based at the Fork in the Road Station, a residential facility owned by philanthropists and part-time island residents Dana and Martha Robes, who recently gifted ownership of the residence to ISU.
The donation of Fork in the Road Station, named for its location at the entrance to the Gifft Hill “fork in the road” neighborhood, was marked on Monday with a celebratory ribbon cutting attended by numerous ISU representatives, as well as members of local partner organizations including Gifft Hill School, the VI National Park, Friends of VI National Park, and Island Green Living.
“We thought there would be a real plus between connecting Iowa State with Gifft Hill School, and the EARTH program began,” said Dana Robes, an ISU alum.
The Fork in the Road Station, which was initially purchased as a residence for the Gifft Hill head of school, now offers a 12-person dormitory-style residence, a private residence for the EARTH program director, a main kitchen and great room where students can gather, and extensive gardens surrounding the property’s buildings.
ISU also maintains gardens at the Gifft Hill Upper Campus across the street from its Fork in the Road Station.
“The very simple original goal was to assist Iowa State University students, Virgin Islands students, and the community,” said ISU Professor of Horticulture Gail Nonnecke. “We wanted to create very high-quality and inclusive educational programs benefiting the next generation of students from Iowa and also the Virgin Islands. The EARTH program uses very high-impact experiential learning, which is very important for our students because they provide a service while they’re learning.”
Since the program was established, nearly 100 undergraduate and graduate students have participated in the EARTH program, learning about food, agriculture, natural resources, and societies through the lens of the diverse people and ecologies of the Virgin Islands, Nonnecke added.
“The chance to serve and learn is truly transformational for our students,” Nonnecke said. “They develop new ways of thinking and consider their world-view when they have a chance to live in another community that is different from their own. I’ve seen all the students enthusiastically describe service activities and projects about Caribbean resource systems. They describe the complexity of living on an island and sustaining its resources. All of us at Iowa State are better citizens of the world from our chance to learn from U.S. Virgin Islanders.”
Dana Robes became emotional as he described the inspiration between the ISU-St. John partnership.
“One of the things we’ve always believed in is that education is something you can give to someone that no one can ever take away,” he said. “This didn’t happen because of one person or two people. It happened because of the community. There was a need and everybody stepped up.”
Emotions also ran high as Gifft Hill Head of School Liz Kinsella spoke of the value the EARTH program has brought to the independent school. The lessons Gifft Hill students learned from the program became vital in the wake of the 2017 hurricanes.
“After the storms when there wasn’t a leaf of any tree and our supply chains were cut off, food security became a very real concept that we were living,” said Kinsella. “I truly believe that because we’d had the EARTH program so established, and we had teachers who really owned it and students who had grown up with it as a thread of their education, the minute we got back in the classroom we began planting. We had microgreens and papayas and tomatoes growing within the week. Our students knew they had the skills to feed themselves.”
Graduate student Dalena Rogers, who’s participated in ISU’s recent efforts to grow more than 700 mangrove seedlings for replanting at Annaberg and Leinster Bay, and native plant seedlings for replanting around the resources management facility and National Park Service residences at Lind Point, spoke of how the EARTH program has impacted her.
“Because of the EARTH program, I’m going to be better equipped to pursue the career goals I’ve set for myself,” said Rogers. “Martha and Dana’s gift creates a limitless end to student learning and services provided to the St. John community. Your passion for student education is what drives the EARTH program, and it’s a mission that we cherish.”