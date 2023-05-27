V.I. Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe told the VIPA Board of Governors during a regular meeting on Friday that he and Director of Engineering Preston Beyer met with the Federal Aviation Administration in Atlanta, Ga., to discuss St. Croix’s Anguilla Landfill.
“That still is a bone of contention,” Dowe said, “and we continue to communicate the best way possible so that our discretionary funding or anything isn’t jeopardized as we go forward.”
Dowe added that he considered the meeting fruitful.
Board member Celestino A. White Sr. asked what effect the landfill, and its removal, could have on federal funds the Port Authority receives for Rohlsen Airport and the authority’s ongoing public-private partnership.
“In other words, how do P3 come in,” he asked, “if the landfill situation isn’t corrected?”
Dowe said he didn’t foresee any “major hiccup.”
“But really, it’s an issue of Waste Management and the central government who have the responsibility to relocate the landfill,” Dowe said.
In response to a question from board member Lionel Jacobs about negotiating with Waste Management to move things along, Dowe reiterated that the landfill was the responsibility of the WMA and the V.I. government.
“So we should play hardball,” Jacobs said. “Because we could have an airline that gets damaged because of their negligence.”
At one point in the meeting, Dowe said that Waste Management had put forward a plan, but he could not discuss details because the plan is not yet public.
Answering another question from White, Dowe said he had no news to report on Sky High Aviation Services’ progress in offering flights to St. Croix.
Representatives from the Santo Domingo-based airline told the board during its March regular meeting that they hoped to offer service to St. Croix within four or five months of that meeting. Dowe said he also had no new information regarding a report that the airline LIAT, based in Antigua, was considering adding another day of service to Virgin Islands airports.
Board members renewed a series of leases during the meeting and resolved a land swap between the Port Authority and the University of the Virgin Islands, which the Legislature and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. approved on April 14 and 25, respectively.
In his report to the board, Dowe shared that the authority is currently working on eight projects in the St. Thomas-St. John district and 15 in the St. Croix District with financial management of capital and operational expenditures totaling $66.1 million and $47 million.