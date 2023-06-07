Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol announced that in celebration of World Oceans Week, the Division of Coastal Zone Management and the Division of Library, Archives, and Museum are hosting a series of educational pop-ups from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this week on St. Croix.
“This weeklong event will allow the public to learn more about the territory’s valuable natural resources and the measures taken to protect them,” Oriol said of the event, which kicked off Tuesday at Fort Frederik in Frederiksted.
Throughout the week, the East End Marine Park’s ECOVAN will host various activities such as “Ask a Biologist,” an interactive mystery box, and a learning display about the seasonal measure of the conch.
Additionally, the bookmobile will host storytime sessions and tours.
The schedule of the bookmobile pop-ups are as follows: • Today — La Reine produce market
• Thursday — Shan Hendricks Vegetable Market
• Friday — La Reine Chicken Shack
For additional information or questions contact the marine park’s Outreach Coordinator Kelcie Troutman atkelcie.troutman@dpnr.vi.gov or call (340) 718-3367.