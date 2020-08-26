Dear Editor,
Kab Kyun Kim is part of the first group of foreign doctors who migrated to the U.S. Virgin Islands in the late 1950s and early 1960s to fill critical medical specialist shortages. He, a radiologist, and his wife, Hae Young Pak, a pediatrician, came to the Virgin Islands because it was underserved and it was easier to obtain and renew U.S. work visas.
Unlike many foreign and mainland American doctors and nurses who would come later but prove to be transient, they stayed, built a home, raised three sons, joined organizations, put down roots, and made the Virgin Islands their home. He provided the St. Thomas community with 50 years of distinguished medical service at the public hospital and in private practice.
The first weekend in August, the entire extended family — his wife, three sons, one daughter-in-law and eight grandchildren — gathered on St. Thomas to celebrate a milestone, his 90th birthday.
Dr. Kab Kyun Kim was born Aug. 27, 1930, in Gunsan City, a port city on the banks of the Geum River on the southwest coast of the Korean peninsula, 120 miles south of the South Korean capital of Seoul. It was initially a fishing village, but then after Korea opened to foreign trade in 1896 and with the Japanese Occupation, which started in 1905, Gunsan emerged as major rice processing and shipping port.
When Kab Kyun Kim was growing up, half of the city population was Japanese. In 1905, the Korean Empire signed a protectorate treaty with Japan and was annexed by Japan. The Provisional Government of Korea that succeeded the Korean Empire implemented economic policies that favored Japan, attempted to suppress traditional Korean culture and language, and invested in modern transportation and communication infrastructure that permitted the efficient extraction of resources and exploitation of Korean labor. The colonizing Japanese government saw the Geum lower river basin, a fertile rice-growing area, as a strategic area to supply the Japanese homeland with rice. Large numbers of Japanese came to invest in the area.
His childhood and early adulthood occurred during a particularly tumultuous period. He watched mounting protests against Japanese rule, endured World War II, witnessed the end of the Japanese Occupation in 1945, and the partitioning of the country in 1948. In that year, the Korean peninsula was divided at the 38 parallel. Communist North Korea was above the parallel under the protection of the Soviet Union and a pro-western military government in South Korea under the protection of the U.S. and Western Europe below the parallel. While the world was in chaos around him, he focused and excelled in school.
When he was a freshman at Seoul National University medical school, North Korea invaded on Sunday, June 25, 1950. By Tuesday, June 27, Seoul had fallen. He remembered vividly North Korean tanks rumbling victoriously through the university campus. One tank broke down directly in front of him, and a North Korean soldier disembarked and inspected the undercarriage of the tank and the engine. Luckily, his hometown, Gunsan, emerged from the Korean war mostly unscathed. Most of the fighting occurred in the southeast, the middle, near Seoul-Inchon, and the north, not the southwest.
During the Korean War, he continued his medical studies uninterrupted, graduating in 1954, one year after the armistice was signed. Between 1954 and 1956, he served in the South Korean Army. While in the service and he was assigned to a U.S. Army hospital. At the hospital, he was amazed at the techniques used by U.S.-trained doctors and vowed to go to the United States to learn “better medicine.”
While in medical school, he met his future wife. Because of shortages and disruptions caused by the war, the only two medical schools in South Korea at the time — one for men and one for women — merged. After the merger, Kab Kyun took a liking to a particular student. He would also save a seat for Hae. The simple courtesy led to a deeper relationship. In 1956, after he completed his military service, Kab Kyun and Hae Young got married. The newlyweds immediately made plans to emigrate to the U.S.
After passing exams and earning visas, he and his wife ended up in New York City. He successfully completed internships, residency and fellowships at three different hospitals — New York University, Manhattan Veteran Affairs and Bellevue — over the next several years. While the medical training and experience gained were top-notch and invaluable, Kab Kyun resented how he was treated like “a criminal” whenever he had to renew his work visa at the Immigration Office in Lower Manhattan. He was looked down upon, he felt unwanted.
In 1961, HK Kim, a doctor and Korean friend living in the Virgin Islands, encouraged him to come to St. Thomas, noting critical needs for a radiologist and a pediatrician. Kab Kyun personally wanted to return to South Korea, his native land, but his parents dissuaded him. They told him to stay abroad because of fears of renewed open conflict with North Korea.
He decided to come to the Caribbean and worked with Dr. Roy Anduze, a renowned Virgin Islands medical professional and former Health commissioner. Dr. Anduze assumed all responsibility for visa processing and renewals and Kab Kyun never felt treated like an “unwanted criminal” again.
To the contrary, he and his wife felt welcomed and comfortable for the first time outside of Korea. Kab Kyun remarked that he never met such “nice people” in his life — beginning with Dr. Anduze.
He started working at the public hospital, eventually borrowed money and opened his own practice in Barbel Plaza. In the early to mid-1960s, he joined a small cadre of 30 or so foreign medical specialists on St. Thomas that hailed from Canada, Taiwan, Korea and the Philippines.
In 1964, Kab Kyun commissioned the construction of a Korean pagoda styled home in the Havensight area overlooking St. Thomas Harbor. The home was constructed by Luis Hampton. Mr. Hampton was just shown pictures of pagodas and figured it out.
The Kims home in Havensight became an iconic landmark over the years, until 2017 when Hurricane Irma destroyed it. On all of St. Thomas, there were only two examples of Asian architecture: the Japanese-style development of traditional Japanese cottages on Crown Mountain called Shibui and the Kims’ home.
Over the years, the Kims served the St. Thomas community faithfully, seeing thousands of patients, raised three sons — Frank, Richard and Victor — all of whom became medical doctors in their own right. For pastimes, the elder Dr. Kim taught judo at Antilles private school and Charlotte Amalie public school. He has been a judoka since age 4, instructed by his own father. Besides judo, Dr. Kim was involved in many civic activities. He is most proud of serving on the board of Antilles School where his sons attended for nine years.
His home became a shrine to his Korean heritage, elegantly decorated with Korean artifacts-art, sculpture and ceramics.
Most remarkably, Dr. Kim has an indomitable spirit and is the epitome of devotion, resiliency and self-reliance. He lovingly cares for his ailing wife of 64 years, still drives and shops for groceries and entertains old doctor friends. He is particularly close to Dr. Alfred Heath, his next door neighbor, a former landlord who rented him space in the Medical Arts Center in Contant and who twice served as Health commissioner.
When Dr. Kim’s sons evacuated him and their mother to Pittsburgh after the 2017 hurricanes, he hated it. There were no pretty tropical landscapes outside, no views of a picturesque harbor, no one to talk to outside of family members, no Sugar Estate Post Office and Pueblo supermarket to go to and run into old patients. He was absolutely terrified at how fast people drove and could not drive himself. His top speed is 25-30 mph — not 60 mph. Within eight months, he and his wife demanded to return to their beloved St. Thomas.
An entire house had collapsed around him and his wife during Hurricane Irma in 2017, leaving just two rooms intact, yet he insisted on rebuilding at age 88. The home is now rebuilt and is beautiful, sans the towering wooden pagoda — just a low-profiled, upward-pitched gable roof that hints of Korea.
Dr. Kim came from a faraway land, a stranger with critical medical skills, fell in love with the islands, gave so much to the community in a quiet and dignified manner for half a century.
They ain’t going nowhere. Dr. Kim and his wife are “island people.”
— Mark Wenner lives on St. Thomas.