A driver on St. Croix became the target of gunfire Wednesday evening, as he drove west from La Grange Road to Wheel of Fortune near Frederiksted.
The victim, who reported the shooting at the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station at 5:30 p.m., avoided serious injury, but was taken to Luis Hospital by ambulance due to cuts from broken glass.
The victim, who was not identified, told V.I. police that he didn’t know who fired at him.
His vehicle sustained multiple bullet holes on the passenger side.
The V.I. Police Department is currently investigating the matter.
Anyone with information can call 911, 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
