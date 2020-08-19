Dear Editor,
As we start our second COVID-19 LOCKDOWN, I cannot help but wonder about our survival in our beloved territory and the survival of businesses. The big question is: Will this help to flatten the curve? In reflecting on our situation, I’d like to share this haiku:
All vulnerable
Ignoring all Divisions
No special treatment.
From the many stories about the perceived rights of the privileged and the pain of the suffering ones, especially now as the data is indicating an increase of the virus in the community; only God can help us in our refusal to change our behaviors and practices in response to this crisis; to realize that all are vulnerable — the privileged and the ordinary folk.
The virus does not discriminate. I have my own stories of the inequity in treatment during this COVID-19 crisis where all are vulnerable, and the privileged are allowed to ignore the safety requirements.
I was in a business establishment where people were wearing their masks on the mouth and chin. I pointed out the situation to the one in charge, who immediately responded by asking people to wear the masks properly. What I noticed with the enforcement by the individual was frightening, to the point where I chose to leave the establishment for my safety.
The ordinary folk were reprimanded for wearing the mask incorrectly. However, some others were allowed to continue wearing the mask incorrectly over the mouth and under the chin. From my observation, the privileged class — those with the polished appearance and in some cases with a badge — were exempted from the reprimand.
Will the second LOCKDOWN work? I believe the answer depends on a second question. Are we ready to do the right thing in this crisis to benefit all and to drop preferential treatment?
— The Rev. Merle I. Malone lives on St. Thomas.