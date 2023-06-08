Dear Editor, Having cut my litigation teeth by suing Bank of America, then America’s largest, your articles “V.I. Government: JPMorgan ‘trying to deflect blame,’ and “JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon denies having any contact with Jeffrey Epstein” (Daily News, June 2, 2023), were as predictable as it was bizarre to sue JPMorgan in the first place. No bank would knowingly facilitate a registered pedophile’s child trafficking. Save the 2008 Wall Street housing bubble anomaly, banks take very few risks. That is why “The Wall Street Journal” among other publications, are bashing the USVI for playing fast and loose with the reputation of what they consider as noble New York financial institution. This is ironic because “the architect of Wall Street,” according to renown biographer Ron Chernow, was West Indian Alexander Hamilton, who lived on St. Croix from age 8 to 17 years old and who later revealed to his children: “The most useful part of my education was my time in St. Croix.” The V.I. is now ridiculed. My first case was a class action alleging an antitrust conspiracy amongst Bank of America, Crocker Bank, and California Banking Association to restrain banking employees’ upward mobility. I recall the judge’s smile as the 12 eyes of the banking defense attorneys — how dare you stare — was reciprocated by my two. I was then shadowed by private detectives so much so I complained to the U.S. Attorney, who laughed and said: “They know you’re just out of law school, so they are trying to figure out who is financing your lawsuit. They want to make sure it’s not a competitor or a frustrated shareholder.” Apparently, they figured out I stood alone. And so, when the court certified the case as class action, they objected I did not have the resources to represent 300,000-plus banking employees. The court ordered I had 30 days to associate with an established law firm. Then-California Assembly Leader Willie Brown (who later also mentored Vice President Kamala Harris) entered as co-counsel. Cordiality followed with hard-fought settlement negotiations, sometimes over lunch. Eventually, a consent decree was signed and employees were free to apply for new positions without restraint. In contrast, without apparent investigations, the then-attorney general sued JPMorgan alleging that it facilitated Jeffrey Epstein’s rape crimes upon children. After laboriously reviewing JPMorgan’s 30-page opposition to the V.I.’s motion to strike the bank’s affirmative defenses, many e-mails between Epstein and past administration officials of the V.I. were shameful! However, a single indirect e-mail to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. cited by JPMorgan, was a request from Epstein as to where to send a contribution to the V.I. government. Bryan simply said: “Send it to the Little League.” It was, by far, the most innocent of those many damning emails. — Michael Joseph, St. Croix
Dear Editor,
Having cut my litigation teeth by suing Bank of America, then America’s largest, your articles “V.I. Government: JPMorgan ‘trying to deflect blame,’ and “JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon denies having any contact with Jeffrey Epstein” (Daily News, June 2, 2023), were as predictable as it was bizarre to sue JPMorgan in the first place.
No bank would knowingly facilitate a registered pedophile’s child trafficking. Save the 2008 Wall Street housing bubble anomaly, banks take very few risks. That is why “The Wall Street Journal” among other publications, are bashing the USVI for playing fast and loose with the reputation of what they consider as noble New York financial institution.
This is ironic because “the architect of Wall Street,” according to renown biographer Ron Chernow, was West Indian Alexander Hamilton, who lived on St. Croix from age 8 to 17 years old and who later revealed to his children: “The most useful part of my education was my time in St. Croix.” The V.I. is now ridiculed.
My first case was a class action alleging an antitrust conspiracy amongst Bank of America, Crocker Bank, and California Banking Association to restrain banking employees’ upward mobility. I recall the judge’s smile as the 12 eyes of the banking defense attorneys — how dare you stare — was reciprocated by my two. I was then shadowed by private detectives so much so I complained to the U.S. Attorney, who laughed and said: “They know you’re just out of law school, so they are trying to figure out who is financing your lawsuit. They want to make sure it’s not a competitor or a frustrated shareholder.”
Apparently, they figured out I stood alone. And so, when the court certified the case as class action, they objected I did not have the resources to represent 300,000-plus banking employees. The court ordered I had 30 days to associate with an established law firm. Then-California Assembly Leader Willie Brown (who later also mentored Vice President Kamala Harris) entered as co-counsel. Cordiality followed with hard-fought settlement negotiations, sometimes over lunch. Eventually, a consent decree was signed and employees were free to apply for new positions without restraint.
In contrast, without apparent investigations, the then-attorney general sued JPMorgan alleging that it facilitated Jeffrey Epstein’s rape crimes upon children. After laboriously reviewing JPMorgan’s 30-page opposition to the V.I.’s motion to strike the bank’s affirmative defenses, many e-mails between Epstein and past administration officials of the V.I. were shameful! However, a single indirect e-mail to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. cited by JPMorgan, was a request from Epstein as to where to send a contribution to the V.I. government. Bryan simply said: “Send it to the Little League.” It was, by far, the most innocent of those many damning emails.
— Michael Joseph, St. Croix