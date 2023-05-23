Filmmakers aren’t quite ready to call “action” on a feature-length movie set to shoot on St. Croix.
Director, writer, artist and producer Johanna Bermúdez-Ruiz spoke before the Economic Development Authority during a decision meeting on Tuesday to update members on the pre-production of her film “Silent Drift.”
Bermúdez-Ruiz, who won the Special Jury Award at the Outfest Film Festival in the Dominican Republic for her short film “Solene,” and producer Norma Krieger described the movie in their presentation as “a romantic thriller with cinematic elements of film noir set in the Caribbean.”
Johanna Bermúdez-Ruiz said the production is committed to providing economic benefit to the territory by circulating upwards of $3 million through the community and providing more than 100 jobs.
“We strongly believe in film-induced tourism,” she added, “as a worldwide way of exposing the USVI and its brand — not just as tourism but as an economic venue of producing further films locally and off-island.”
In March, the producers said they met with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, who approved funds for a film industry workforce training program. The program is scheduled for July 10 to Aug. 4 and between 30 and 50 Virgin Islanders would receive the training free-of-charge and gain skills needed for long-term employment in the film industry, according to presenters.
Those funds have not been released to the production yet, Bermúdez-Ruiz said.
“We are still moving forward in organizing so that we’re not delayed,” she said. “Timelines, as you all know, are very important to us. But also our hands are tied when government agencies are not working timely to collaborate.”
A number of international actors and actresses have already attached to the film, some of whom have credits in 2016’s “Doctor Strange,” Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married” and “Hotel Coppelia” on HBO Max. Attached crew have worked on movies such as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Them” on Amazon and DC’s upcoming “Blue Beetle.”
Immediately preceding the decision meeting, EDA members heard testimony from Worldwide Tap LLC during an Economic Development Commission public hearing, during which principals for the local Tap & Still restaurants presented their vision for expansion outside of the territory.
“This is the perfect opportunity for a franchise that could be as huge as Wendy’s or Pizza Hut, coming right from the Virgin Islands,” said Jason Charles, presenter and director of new business development for Master Strategies USVI. “This is the level of branding that we’re creating here with the Tap & Still.”
The first Tap & Still opened on St. Thomas in 2013 and two more locations have since opened on St. Thomas’s East End and on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The group opened a fourth location in Sint Maarten and has plans to expand into Puerto Rico and Key West, Fla.
Tuesday’s business concluded with an Economic Development Commission decision meeting. Members voted to approve an application for tax incentives for Mangrove Eco Boutique Hotel Properties and the Mildred A. Lang Land Trust joint venture, an amended grant of incentives for Tycheros Capital Management V.I., as well as an extension of time for Digital Lending Innovation to meet its 2022 charitable contribution requirements.