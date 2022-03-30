Editor’s note: On March 7, 2016, V.I. Inspector General Stephen van Beverhoudt released this “Executive Summary” as part of the results of an inspection of the Alternative Investment Program administered by the Government Employees Retirement System.
In an accompanying letter, van Beverhoudt wrote that “the objective of the inspection was to determine whether the investment practices used by GERS under the non-traditional investment methods were; authorized by the Virgin Islands Code (Code), secured, monitored, and effectively managed to reduce GERS’ exposure to the risk of loss.”
The following summarizes the major findings of the report.
Finding 1: Alternative Investment Program (Pages 5 to 12)
- The Alternative Investment Program law as it now exists does not provide adequate controls and protection against the risk of loss of the pension funds entrusted to GERS.
- Some investments that meet the industry definition of alternative investments are not included in the alternative investments sections of the Virgin Islands Code.
- Current non-traditional investments have limits and practices which expose a high percentage of GERS’ investment portfolio to highly volatile and risky alternative investments.
- The 2005 revisions to the Code, created two sections covering alternative investments, and one section covering viatical senior and/or life settlements (viatical), thereby creating confusing and unmanageable requirements in dealing with non-traditional investments.
- A 2015 revision of the Code added five additional categories of alternative investments, and it allowed the entire investment portfolio of GERS to be invested in these five risky alternative investments.
Finding 2: Lending Authority (Pages 13 to 18)
- GERS entered into loan agreements which are not authorized under the Alternative Investment Program or any other authority as defined by the Code.
- Six Alternative Investment Program investments were actually commercial loans to businesses, and one was a loan to the Government of the Virgin Islands.
- The total value of these seven loans was, at least, $77.1 million.
- The interest rate charged for four of the loans was below the rate charged to members and the industry desired investment rate of return of 7 to 8%.
Finding 3: Viatical (Pages 19 to 29)
- GERS entered into an extremely risky and questionable viatical investment that jeopardized about $42 million of its investment portfolio.
- The viatical investment was done without performing the necessary due diligence and obtaining the necessary expert advice before exposing the pension fund to this high-risk investment.
- GERS has written-off 20% or $8.4 million of the remaining value, and plans to continue writing-off the remaining balance at a rate of 20% per year.
- GERS also granted a $10 million line of credit to the same partnership that is handling the viatical. The majority of the proceeds were to pay past due and near term premiums for the policies.
Finding 4: Due Diligence (Pages 30 to 34)
- GERS entered into numerous agreements and investments without performing the necessary due diligence to ensure a reasonable rate of return.
- There is no assurance that the funds disbursed will produce the desired rate of return or even if the funds disbursed will be recovered.
Finding 5: Monitoring (Pages 35 to 40)
- GERS did not conduct sufficient monitoring and oversight activities of investments under the Alternative Investment Program to protect GERS’ interest.
- GERS did not establish any procedures, policies, or benchmarks to ensure that funds were being utilized for the requested purpose of the investments.
- Funds may have been used for purposes not agreed to or approved by GERS.
