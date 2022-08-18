Only eight days into the start of the new school year, and the Education Department announced that one Virgin Islands school will be shuttered indefinitely.
In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the department said Addelita Cancryn Intermediate and Junior High School will revert to online instruction, citing repairs to its sewer system. Parents and students will be alerted once classes can resume in-person, according to the statement.
“The Addelita Cancryn Intermediate & Jr. High School will be closed for repairs to its sewer system, effective immediately. The school will revert to virtual learning, beginning Thursday, August 18, until further notice,” Education said in Wednesday’s statement.
The original campus, on Route 30, across from Banco Popular, sustained heavy damage during 2017’s twin hurricanes. Since that time, students have shared space with Lockhart Elementary School students.
“The schools are in proximity to each other but the sewer system that is impacted is Cancryn’s,” Education spokeswoman Cynthia Graham said, explaining that Cancryn is in the former Lockhart School building, while students of the latter attend classes in modular units.
Ironically, the modulars were built in the aftermath of 1995’s Hurricane Marilyn that damaged Lockhart Elementary.
According to the Education Department statement, devices for online learning will be distributed at the school today. Parents, it noted, would received an email with details.
The department said it will provide an update on the status of the repairs and when the campus will reopen and “we thank parents, students, and staff for their cooperation.”