TORTOLA — Three charitable organizations have made what British Virgin Islands Ministry of Education officials described as a “sizeable donation” to the Virgin Gorda Community Library.
The donation included tablets, deskt top and laptop computes and other related equipment as well as desks, tables, chairs and seat custions, according to Education Minister Sharie DeCastro, who expressed her appreciation to officials of the Guana Fund, Unite BVI Foundation and Bitter End Yacht Club.
DeCastro said the donated items will make a positive impact on the Virgin Gorda community.
“As an advocate and fan of literacy and because of my expertise, I truly appreciate the need for such space, the engagement it brings and how it builds, not just in the educational journey but the character, and the social skills of our children,” DeCastro said.
The gifts were presented to the Education Ministry by Chair of the Guana Fund, Noni Georges, and Kim Takeuchi from Unite BVI Foundation. Both pledged their organizations’ continued support to the development of library services in the territory.
Chief Librarian Suzanne Greenaway said in the statement that the donations are of great assistance to staff “and will improve the service offered to the public, and lead to increased patronage of the library’s services.”
“The computer equipment donation is significant as there was a demand for more computer services at the library,” Greenaway said. “The provision of the equipment will allow more customers to satisfy their information needs, carry out word processing tasks, check emails and access online information. It will also help to improve literacy as customers can access the library’s databases and ebooks.”
Greenaway also thanked Guana Fund, Unite BVI Foundation and Bitter End Yacht Club “for their generosity and constant support to the Virgin Gorda Community Library, the Public Library and the wider community over the years.”
In all, the Guana Fund donated 11 chairs, five tables, square and round cushions, carpet squares, CPU holder, Epson Wireless Projector, projector screen, a tack board or display board a mini trolley and an OPAC desk. The donation from Unite BVI Foundation and Bitter End Yacht Club included two Acer desktop computers, two Asus Zenbook laptop computers and two Samsung tablets.
According to the statement, the mission of the Library Services Department of the Virgin Islands is to provide globally competitive information through technology and various formats to meet the educational, historical, recreational and cultural needs of the public of the Virgin Islands.