ST. CROIX — The V.I. Education Department shared additional details of its proposal to reduce the number of its facilities throughout the territory during a public meeting Monday night.
The department’s New Schools Advisory Committee — made up of department officials, senators, members of the Board of Education and concerned residents — led the community discussion held at the Claude O. Markoe Elementary School. About 30 residents attended the meeting.
The committee shared various proposals they say will help to improve the territory’s public school system.
According to Dionne Wells-Hedrington, chief operations officer of the New Schools Project, the department hopes to “create a more manageable footprint” by lessening the number of Education facilities in the territory from 45 to 19.
That number includes schools as well as department sites such as curriculum centers and office buildings, according to Education’s Director of Public Relations Cynthia Graham.
While the plans are not yet “set in stone,” the committee proposed demolishing three or more elementary schools and creating one “mid-island” K-8 school to help reduce the number of the department’s sites on St. Croix.
Additionally, Wells-Hedrington said that the committee recommended demolishing the Evelyn Williams Elementary School building, which has been shuttered since 2015, in order to use the site for the new K-8 school.
For the St. Thomas/St. John District, officials shared their plans to demolish the Charlotte Amalie High School, a project they hope to begin by the summer of 2020.
“We’ve been systematically shutting the school down, building by building,” Graham said, adding that a few of the buildings have “been around for 100 years.”
Graham said the department has been forced to abandon some of the campus’ buildings due to severe damage from hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 that rendered the spaces unusable.
The demolition and consolidation efforts are among the first steps the department needs to take to establish a “smaller footprint” before moving forward with building new schools, according to Graham.
Wells-Hedrington said the department is aiming to open the new schools by the fall of 2024. “It’s an aggressive timeline. There are many factors that can impact the movement of that timeline, but that’s the one that we put together thus far,” she said.
With the money the territory is slated to receive through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Wells-Hedrington said “now is our opportunity to look at our landscape,” noting that St. Croix is “blessed with so much property.”
“It’s time for us to figure out how we are going to design the schools,” she said.
Wells-Hedrington said that while FEMA has already completed the assessments for temporary facilities and accommodations, they are now in the “permanent assessment phase.” This phase, she said, will allow for the rebuilding of severely damaged schools, and the “modernization” of others.
While the funding comes in response to damage caused by the 2017 hurricanes, the money will also cover the cost of maintenance that was deferred prior to the storms, according to Wells-Hedrington.
“Now we really have the opportunity to fix our schools the way they need to be fixed,” she said. “We are advocating for everything we can get because we might not get an opportunity like this again.”
The New Schools Advisory Committee will continue to host community meetings this week on St. Croix.
The second meeting will be held this evening at the Juanita Gardine K-8 School auditorium from 6 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday at the St. Croix Central High School cafeteria, again from 6 to 8 p.m.
Similar meetings have already been held in the St. Thomas-St. John District.
