Supervisor of Elections Caroline F. Fawkes, said nearly 5,000 individuals took advantage of early voting ahead of today’s primary election.
Eight polling stations will be open territorywide during the primary election.
Fawkes said in a released statement that a “record number” of voters participated in early voting, which ended Monday, “surpassing those of 2018.”
“Of the 34,697 registered Democrats territorywide, 13% participated in early voting.
The breakdown per island is as follows:
St. Thomas — 2,182
St. Croix —2,131
St. John —105
Voters who did not cast their ballots during early voting will be able to vote today at the following locations. All locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Croix
D.C. Canegata Recreation Center, Central High School gym and Arthur A. Richards School’s modular cafeteria
St. John
Julius E. Sprauve School’s cafeteria and Calabash Boom Community Center
St. Thomas
Tutu Park Mall (former Scotia Bank location); Charlotte Amalie High School gym and the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center.