U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert announced Thursday afternoon that another woman charged along with nine others in a tax fraud scheme entered a guilty plea earlier that day in District Court.
Joanne Benjamin, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States, Shappert said in a statement.
The other defendants have been identified as Nisha Brathwaite, Darlene Thompson — both living on the U.S. mainland and who pleaded guilty on Jan. 21 and Jan. 24, respectively — Sylvia Benjamin, Lynell Hughes, Jacinta Gussie, Indica Greenidge, Thelma Liverpool, Nicolette Alexander and Sheba Rashida Young.
Joanne Benjamin is the eighth defendant to enter a guilty plea. Seven others already entered guilty pleas with three of them sentenced in federal court by District Court Chief Judge Wilma Lewis. The remaining two defendants are scheduled for trial on June 7, according to Shappert.
Based on the plea agreement filed with the court, Shappert statement’s noted that from January 2011 to July 2012, Joanne Benjamin and her co-conspirators participated in a scheme to steal money from the U.S. treasury by fraudulently obtaining federal income tax refunds. The scheme involved the acquisition of personal identifying information of individuals (i.e. name, Social Security number, and date of birth) used to electronically file falsified tax returns with a designation of refunds to the acquired bank accounts or debit cards.
“Benjamin and her co-conspirators withdrew the deposited refunds, spent them using a debit card or transferred them to other accounts, all for personal use,” Shappert said. “As a result of the scheme, approximately $110,896 of falsely claimed returns was designated for deposit into defendant’s bank account, of which approximately $80,425 was actually deposited therein.”
A sentencing date for Joanne Benjamin is scheduled for July 14, 2021, and she faces a maximum sentence of 10 years, up to a $250,000 fine, and the payment of restitution.
“The prosecution of this fraud scheme is the result of years of investigative work by the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations, which identified and dismantled a massive stolen identity refund fraud scheme perpetrated in the Virgin Islands and elsewhere,” Shappert said.
The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Ortiz.