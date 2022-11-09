ST. THOMAS — Pandemonium. Chaos.
Those were among the adjectives callers to The Daily News used to describe a planned distribution of Social Security stipend checks at locations on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
After hours of residents expressing frustration over what appeared to be a lack of organization, Government House issued a statement on behalf of the Office of Management and Budget, encouraging residents to use the check by mail option to receive their Social Security stipend.
The Daily News contacted Government House spokesman Richard Motta on what prompted the sudden change to distribution by mail but received no response as of press time.
A Government House statement noted that the distribution checks on St. Croix was suspended and expected to resume for a week “with a drive-through process” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning on Monday and through Friday, Nov. 18.
On St. Thomas, checks will also be distributed Nov. 14 -18 at the Schneider Hospital’s front parking lot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On St. John, checks will continue to be available at the St. John Administrator’s Office, according to the statement.
Motta also didn’t respond to The Daily News call for comment as to why there was not a drive-through option for the St. Thomas district.
The Office of Management and Budget on Wednesday also clarified that the $500 payment will be issued to Social Security recipients “who are seniors or who are on disability” in response to the large crowds that converged on both St. Croix and St. Thomas.
The residents showed up because the Bryan-Roach administration issued a statement ahead of Tuesday’s general election saying that the $500 checks would be distributed, over two days, beginning on Wednesday at Schneider Hospital’s parking lot on St. Thomas and the parking lot of the former Viya building, across from Luis Hospital, on St. Croix.
The hours of distribution was listed as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but at Schneider some residents were there as early as 5 a.m.
By 9 a.m. the entire front parking lot was filled with cars parked in all directions as hundreds wound their way between them to get to a tent on the other end of the parking lot where the checks were being distributed. It was the same on St. Croix. At that site, at least four people fainted and had to receive medical attention.
Sancta Rodriguez was among the hundreds at Schneider Hospital’s parking lot on her father’s behalf.
“I came at 9 but by that time I must have been the 600 or 700 person. This is chaos, just disorganization and I feel sorry for the people in wheelchairs with canes waiting in line,” she said.
The Daily News visited the distribution site at 11:30 a.m. to find hundreds standing in line in sweltering heat and the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services — with units parked nearby — distributing bottled water. Office of Management and Budget representatives meanwhile collected information to help speed up the validation process by the time individuals reached the table.
Many expressed frustration over the lack of organization, and one woman in line who would only say she was 90 years old described the wait as “unbearable” and “unacceptable.” Some brought chairs and umbrellas, while others leaned on cars or sat wherever they could around the parking lot to wait.
One woman was overheard describing how she arrived at the hospital around 5 a.m. because she knew the line would be long, but said that by the time she arrived the line was already longer than she had anticipated.
Another woman questioned why the administration couldn’t send residents the payment via direct deposit or send a check by mail.before expressing that she had been waiting for this payment for over a year.
Prior to Wednesday’s statement about the mail option, Motta said during a Monday briefing that officials had attempted to get addresses from the Social Security Administration, but due to “address discrepancies” they were unable to follow through with mailing the checks.
He said officials also attempted to mail checks to seniors and disabled individuals who receive Social Security checks via electronic direct deposit, but many of the addresses also contained a “wide array” of discrepancies, taking several months for the administration to validate, causing them to resort to in person distribution.
He then urged recipients — or someone on their behalf — to contact the Office of Management and Budget via email to receive payment.
“We realize some individuals cannot physically pick up their checks in person and since the local government is unable to validate the accuracy of the addresses provided by the Social Security Administration, we are urging you or someone on your behalf to contact the Office of Management and Budget via email at Arpa@omb.vi.gov, or call 340-774-0750,” Motta said at the time.
Much of that information was repeated in Wednesday’s news release which advised them to write “SSA Stipend” in the subject line and to include their name, last four digits of their social security numb=er, phone number, and correct address in the email in order to receive their check by mail.
Motta has said that the funds are being made available from the American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which allows for helping households respond to the negative economic impacts of the pandemic.