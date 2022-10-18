ST. THOMAS — Supervisor of Elections Caroline F. Fawkes is “pleased” with the turnout of voters after the first week of Early Voting and expects the number to “rise significantly” as early voting continues.
According to a statement released by Fawkes, 3,581 voters territorywide participated in early voting for the upcoming gubernatorial election on Nov. 8 including 1,798 on St. Thomas, 123 on St. John, and 1,660 on St. Croix.
Early voting is held daily and will conclude on Oct. 31. Locations for early voting include Sunny Isle Shopping Center Unit 26 and St. Joseph Church Hospitality Lounge for the St. Croix District. Lockhart Gardens, TuTu Park Mall, and Market Place Suite II for the St. Thomas and St. John Districts. Voting hours on St. Croix and St. Thomas are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on St. John.
Voters who are unable to vote during early voting or on election day can obtain an emailed absentee ballot or an absentee ballot from the Elections System office. Oct. 11 was the last day to request a mail out absentee ballot.
Those with any questions or concerns can contact the Elections offices at 340-773-1021 for St. Croix and 340-774-3107 for St. Thomas.