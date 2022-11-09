Election Day on St. Croix left nothing to be desired.
Many described the blaring music and scores of supporters of various candidates dancing while electioneering near voting centers on St. Croix as a prelude to the upcoming Festival.
“It’s pandemonium down here — the good kind,” Jasmine Thomas said as she made her way toward the voting center at Arthur Richards School just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Indeed, the energy was high, and the mood of supporters was festive and jolly as many danced to campaign jingles blaring from speakers.
The catchy jingle “Whip Whop,” written and sung by Elizabeth Wattley, assistant Tourism commissioner who is also a calypsonian, could be heard over and over. In a call-and-answer vibe, the jingle lists all of the accomplishments of incumbents Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach. Wattley’s mother, former Sen. Alicia “Chucky” Hansen, was among Bryan’s supporters, and at one point could be seen hugging Sen. Janelle Sarauw, the running mate of gubernatorial candidate and Sen. Kurt Vialet. At the voting centers — D.C. Canegata Multipurpose Center, Educational Complex, Central High School’s modular gym and Arthur Richards School — the so-called “orange crush” of Bryan-Roach supporters often blanketed areas. At Central High, D.J. Selecta, aka Norbin Felix, kept them dancing to favorite soca tunes.
Sarauw, who was seen getting off a flight just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, spent much of the day on St. Croix making the rounds with Vialet. The two were often photographed with supporters and holding up four fingers — their ballot number position. While their visits to supporters at voting centers appeared low key, Bryan and Roach were all in. At Arthur Richards, Bryan — as he did at all stops on St. Croix – took the microphone and encouraged the crowd. Supporters lining the road on both sides either stood atop their cars or met in the middle and danced in oblivion.
“I could tell you one thing the Frederiksted massive for Vialet is being crushed, you can barely see the blue with the scores of people in orange,” Thomas said as she slowly drove her car toward the voting center to vote.
During a livestreaming earlier on Facebook, Bryan could be heard saying “we’re going to get a ticket.”
“One more term V.I. voters,” he said as he panned his phone camera noting that he wanted St. Thomas to see what was taking place on St. Croix. Nearby Roach joined in the dancing.
Bryan was later seen dancing — and then hugging gubernatorial rival Ronald Pickard — at the Central High School voting center.
At the D.C. Canegata voting center, supporters of Sen. Kenneth Gittens stood with placards in hand encouraging a vote. Nearby Carole Burke, the acting State Chair of the Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands, also led a group of Bryan-Roach supporters in dance and chants for another term.
“This is the loudest – in terms of exuberance I’ve seen. People are in a festival mood. All of the candidates are mixing it up and having fun,” Josh Elliott said near Central High.
There were two other gubernatorial teams on the ballot Tuesday, Pickard and running mate Elroy Turnbull, Ind. and Stephen “Smokey” Frett, and running mate Gregory “Brother R” Miller Jr., ICM.
All around St. Croix Tuesday, the sights and sounds of Election Day came in high doses with all of the candidates pulling out all the stops on the chance that voters who had not made up their mind would take notice.
Several voters, candidates and volunteers were worried that the day would be a wet and soggy one given last weekend’s downpour, and as more showers threatened during the early morning hours Tuesday.
Sharlene Francis was popping tags off of her new umbrella as she parked at the Canegata area saying she was preparing for the rain.
“It’s been raining all week, so I expect more rain today, but I wanted to come out and still campaign” she said. “We going to see what happened, at least I am ready.”
All in all, campaign workers – and supporters — came dressed in T-shirts of their favorite candidates and danced in the streets to the music, waving their signs in the air.
The day turned out to be cool and sunny much to everyone’s delight.
Tents in varying colors lined both sides of streets leading to the polling sites as campaign volunteers tried to entice arriving voters to cast their vote for their candidate. Electioneers even took to driving around in neon orange and green Jeeps with flags emblazoned with their preferred candidate’s name waving as they zoomed by.
For some, the day was both festival revelry and a picnic, as most candidates provided food and drinks for the volunteers.
Among those out and about Tuesday were residents like Michael Davis, who said he voted during early voting but drove around to all of the polls to enjoy the vibe at each site.
“This is the really fun part of the election, because everybody is having a good time, but in the back of their minds they want to win,” he said. “I don’t have a main candidate that I am supporting, I support a few, but I just park up dance with everybody and then move on to the next one.”
Individuals on mics led the crowds in chants for their candidates or against the opposition. They did the same with some of their catchy songs that kept the crowd energized all day. At times it was difficult to even tell which song was playing or which one to dance to.
Motorcades zigzagged across the island as candidates and their entourage visited each site and rallied their supporters.
As the polls closed at 7 p.m. candidates and supporters retreated to their homes, local
bars, headquarters or the election office parking lot for results
Reporting contributed by Daily News staff Eunice Bedminster.