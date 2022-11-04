Dear Editor,
An often-heard lament among returning Virgin Islanders is that they no longer recognize the place of their birth. Where are the public spaces of their youth? Where are the local foods? What has become of traditional values? How can they, or anyone, afford the exorbitant cost of living in what was once an affordable community?
We are, I believe, on a trajectory which, if unchanged, will eventually see the total displacement of many of the social, cultural and human values that define the Virgin Islands. However the future of this place is in our hands. The decisions we make today will shape the character of these precious islands for years to come.
Our limited housing stock is being converted into short term “Air BNB” tourist rentals at a breakneck speed. How can a first time homebuyer afford to compete in that market? Affordable long term rentals are virtually nonexistent, land prices have gone through the roof, and the cost, bureaucracy and complexity of home construction is simply beyond the means of many young Virgin Islanders.
Without the opportunity and stability of home ownership some young adults find themselves lured to the quick profits of crime, leading to further deterioration of the social fabric of our communities.
The future is in our hands but how will we shape it?
Our economy is so heavily dependent on tourism that many are reluctant to even consider a change in direction. But do we really want to be the destination for ever increasing hordes of relatively low-budget travelers who have little or no interest in Virgin Island culture, history or social norms? How much tourism is enough tourism? What type of visitor do we wish to attract?
Our irreplaceable assets are being eroded and disappearing at an increasing pace. Historical and cultural preservation play second fiddle to economic development. Our natural resources are oftentimes sold to the first developer who flashes a fistful of dollars. What is the point of “economic development” if we lose our identity in the process?
Is this the future we want or is it time to rethink priorities?
Needless to say, without a well-funded educational system, without modern classrooms and safe schools and well-paid teachers, our youth will be robbed of their potential. How high on our priority list is education?
The same goes for health care. If Virgin Islanders must travel to the mainland to find proper care for their medical needs, then health care becomes a privilege accessible to the well-to-do few, not a basic human right available to all.
Here on St John we see so much of this being played out on a daily basis. Our only hospital was destroyed in 2017 and has yet to be rebuilt. Our students are in temporary modular structures. While well-to-do families can afford private health care, private schools, and costly home repairs, the less affluent members of society struggle with the limited public resources which our government provides.
It is election year in the Virgin Islands and we need to ask ourselves where we want to be headed over the next five to 10 years. Before listening to the promises and campaign slogans, we need to ask ourselves what OUR priorities are and which of the candidates for public office have demonstrated alignment with those priorities.
Elections should be about our vision for the future of the Virgin Islands, more than our thoughts about where we are at this moment in time. Rather than reflecting on whether or not our road is freshly paved today, we need to think about whether systems and processes have been put in place to assure safe roadways for the coming decade. Rather than looking at whether we’ve received the back tax refunds we are owed, we need to reflect on what has been done to assure a vibrant, diversified economy and financial stability for years to come.
Elections are about the future, and that future is in our hands. Let’s shape it wisely.
— David Silverman, St John