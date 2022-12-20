The Elections System of the Virgin Islands announced that the FBI has put to rest speculation of possible voter fraud following a probe into a widely circulated video during ballot counting after polls closed on Election Day.
Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes, in a prepared statement said the investigation found “no fraudulent or criminal activity.”
According to the statement, Fawkes said that her office was contacted by the FBI regarding “a circulating video on social media involving an Elections System employee performing standard duties during the election night vote count on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.”
According to the statement, the FBI “received numerous complaints and investigated the matter. The FBI subsequently discussed the case with the U.S. Attorney General’s Office in Washington, D.C., and both agencies confirmed that no fraudulent or criminal activity occurred during the counting of votes.”
Further, it noted that on Dec. 13, the FBI’s special agent met with several Elections board members and management to discuss the matter and were informed of the agency’s final decision.
“The FBI has officially closed the matter,” the release stated.
The FBI, according to the statement, is the primary law enforcement agency responsible for investigating election fraud, and is “committed to finding and investigating voter fraud during this election.”
“The FBI takes all threats of violence seriously. The work of election officials, their staffs, and volunteers is essential to our democracy and any threat to these public servants is completely unacceptable,” the release stated. “The FBI remains vigilant in our efforts to detect and assess possible threats and, as always, we encourage the public to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”
Elections Chairman Raymond Williams was said to not only welcome the investigation but pleased to share the results of the investigation with the Virgin Islands community.
“This is a testament to the board members, staff, elections officials, and support vendors who work relentlessly to ensure that fair, accessible, secure and transparent elections are conducted in the U.S. Virgin Islands. We will continue to serve voters with honesty and integrity,” Williams said in the prepared statement.
Fawkes again expressed appreciation to all Virgin Islanders who cast their ballots during the 2022 election cycle and all those who ensured that the voting process from start to finish was transparent including the opportunity for closed circuit video access by the public to witness the voting count process.
“The Elections System is already preparing for the 2024 election cycle by building on our strengths and fine-tuning any of our operations, as necessary, to continually maintain the public trust,” she said.
For questions or concerns call the Elections office at 340-773-1021 on St. Croix or 340-774-3107 on St. Thomas.