The incumbent team of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach drew the No. 1 spot for the general election ballot during casting of lots held territorywide at Elections System of the Virgin Islands offices on Monday.
Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, who is running unopposed, also will be No. 1 on the ballot.
Based on the listing of candidates from the Elections System, a total of 32 people, including at large and incumbents, are vying for a seat in the 35th Legislature. Of the 19 running in the St. Croix District, seven are registered as Democrats, 11 are Independents and one is a member of the Independent Citizens Movement or ICM. Of the 11 running in the St. Thomas district, seven are Democrats, three are Independents and one is a member of the ICM Party.
Individuals vying for board membership with Elections and Education also took part in Monday’s casting of lots.
“All candidates were vetted and approved to be on the General Election ballot,” Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes said in the statement released Monday.
As occurred with the primary election, early voting will be held ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8.
According to the listing from Elections, the numbered placement on the general election ballot for the candidates are as follows: