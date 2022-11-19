Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes on Friday released the certified results of the general election after all absentee ballots were counted. By law, absentee — and provisional ballots — are to be counted within 10 days after the election, which is the same day of certification. The certification means the results of the 2022 general election are now official, but little changed from the unofficial results released after voting centers closed on Nov. 8, Election Day. Incumbents, Gov. Albert Bryan and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach received 12,157 votes or 56.14% topping their closest rivals — gubernatorial candidates Sen. Kurt Vialet and running mate Sen. Janelle Sarauw. Their team received 8,244 votes or 38.07%. In the Senate race, incumbent Sen. Genevieve Whitaker did not win her re-election bid on St. Croix. She was bested by former Sen. Diane Capehart. Marise James won the spot vacated by Vialet when he threw his hat in the gubernatorial race. On St. Thomas, Ray Fonseca took the spot vacated by Sarauw, when she ran for higher office. In the at-large Senate seat, incumbent Sen. Angel Bolques won re-election by over 200 votes. He received 8,766 votes or 50.49% to Sherry-Ann Francis’ 8,532 votes or 49.09%. There were 72 write-in votes for the at-large seat. Fawkes, in a statement announcing the official results, appeared indirectly address a circulating video questioning ballot counting. “The Elections System of the Virgin Islands is grateful for the support of the voting public throughout the 2022 election season. Transparency in our operations is important to us and to the voters whom we serve,” she said in the statement. “We are well-trained and always adhere to four established stages of public accountability during an election cycle: verify the voter list, verify who did vote, ensure accurate counting of the vote, and remain vigilant that there is a fail-proof claim of custody for every vote cast.” According to the Elections System a total of 22,557 ballots were cast during early voting/general election for a turnout of 56.52%. The results are as follows: Nemmy Williams-Jackson 3,510 6.45% Genevieve Whitaker 3,402 6.25% Michael J. Springer 2,467 4.53% Devin Carrington 2,384 4.38% Patricia M. James 2,274 4.18% Norman Jn Baptiste 1,869 3.43% Leonardo Carrion Sr. 1,394 2.56% Tyrone Molyneaux 1,069 1.96% Shalima A. Edwards 1,032 1.90% Julian S. Viera 836 1.54% Moonark Wakefield 757 1.39% Marilyn T. Hodge 670 1.23% Write-In Totals 135 0.25% St. Thomas Senate Race Donna Frett-Gregory 6,306 12.98% Milton E. Potter 6,004 12.36% Marvin A. Blyden 5,497 11.32% Dwayne M. DeGraff 5,388 11.09% Carla Joseph 5,179 10.66% Alma Francis Heyliger 4,897 10.08% Ray Fonseca 4,083 8.41% Joel S. Browne Connors 3,576 7.36% Dawn Lisa Henry 3,111 6.41% Lawrence Boschulte 2,791 5.75% Margaret Price 1,472 3.03% Board of Education, St. Croix Terrence T. Joseph 4,121 36.44% Winona A. Hendricks 3,665 32.41% Mary “Peggy” Moorhead 3,453 30.53% Write-In Totals 70 0.62% Board of Education, St. Thomas Judy M. Gomez 6,433 53.39% Arah C. Lockhart 4,308 35.75% Michael L. Charles 1,247 10.35% Write-In Totals 62 0.51% Board of Elections, St. Croix. Raymond J. Williams 3,909 28.75% Kareem T. Francis 3,333 24.51% Florine Audain Hassell 2,894 21.29% Frederick Espinosa 1,705 12.54% Soraya Ferreras 1,693 12.45% Write-In Totals 62 0.46% Board of Elections, St. John Shikima Jones-Sprauve 5,586 98.62% Write-In Totals 78 1.38% Board of Elections, St. Thomas Atanya Springette 4,360 40.62% Harriet A. Mercer 2,981 27.77% Jacquel Dawson 2,345 21.85% Todd D. Hecht 980 9.13% Write-In Totals 67 0.62% Names in bold are winners
