Incumbent Sen. Genevieve Whitaker took the seventh spot with just nine votes ahead of Hubert L. Frederick, according the official results of the Democratic primary election released by the Elections System of the Virgin Islands.
Whitaker received 1,229 votes to Frederick’s 1,220, sealing the last spot in the St. Croix District, and breathing life into her re-election bid. Walker will be one of seven Democratic candidates who will face a long list of others in the district seeking a seat in the 35th Legislature in the Nov. 8 general election.
Tuesday was the last day to count absentee ballots as well as to certify results of the Democratic primary election. Ac cording to a released statement from the Elections System, 132 absentee ballots were counted in the St. Croix District and 184 in the St. Thomas-St. John District for a total of 316 absentee voters territorywide. Additionally, 21 provisional ballots were counted in the St. Thomas-St. John district. There were no provisional ballots in the St. Croix district.
According to the statement of the 34,697 registered Democrats, a total of 7,064 cast ballots for a 20.36% voter turnout. Thirteen blank ballots were cast.