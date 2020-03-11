ST. THOMAS — The owner of Bellevue Village Apartments on St. John has agreed to honor a long-disputed homeownership program that allows tenants to purchase their rented apartments after 15 years.
On Wednesday, V.I. Housing Finance Authority Executive Director Daryl Griffith told lawmakers that AIG — the owner of Bellevue Village Apartments on St. John and the Lovenlund Apartments on St. Thomas — will honor the so-called “Homeownership Incentive Program” for both properties.
The program, which took 10% of each tenant’s monthly rent and credited it as a down payment toward home purchase, was a big attraction for aspiring homeowners.
For Bellevue Village tenant Judy Parzanese, the promise of homeownership was what convinced her to move into the complex when it opened in 2005.
“Everyone in the St. John community was well aware that the homeownership program was what this housing community was all about,” Parzanese said in an earlier interview with The Daily News. “It was a big deal over here.”
The program, however, seemingly got lost in the shuffle when property developer Reliance Housing Foundation Inc., a non-profit based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., departed in 2015.
New property managers McCormack Baron Management Inc., as well as property owner AIG, both pleaded ignorance of the program — a matter only made worse by elusive paperwork to verify it.
Tenants, now uncertain about homeownership, found themselves reluctant to invest in their apartments, choosing to remain in units, which, in many cases, were in dire need of repairs after the 2017 hurricanes.
Forming a Bellevue Tenant Association and even retaining an attorney, tenants pushed for answers, often to no avail. But on Wednesday, the answers finally came.
“AIG has agreed to honor the homeownership conversion for Lovenlund and Bellevue,” Griffith told members of the Senate Committee on Housing, Transportation, Infrastructure and Telecommunication. “AIG’s legal council will be in the territory on March 23 and 24 to meet with the authority to discuss ongoing repairs and homeownership conversion.”
“The authority will work with AIG to develop the path forward for those residents during the meetings,” he added.
Griffith thanked Senate Majority Leader and Committee Chairman Marvin Blyden for being a “strong champion and advocate for the residents of Lovenlund and Bellevue.”
Blyden, who played a pivotal role in bringing both the Housing Finance Authority and AIG to the table to work out the homeownership program and storm-related repairs, told The Daily News on Wednesday that he was “overjoyed” by the results. “We have been at this for some time now,” Blyden said. “I got involved several years back and I’ve supported [the tenants] in their advocacy. You can imagine what a blow it would have been to those individuals who, for 15 years, paid those high rents in anticipation of owning a property. So, I wanted to thank the Housing Finance Authority and AIG for understanding the plight of the people, and the reason why it was so important that they acknowledge this.”
Blyden disagreed with Griffith, who testified that repairs at Bellevue were complete. A certified inspector, Blyden said he personally walked through Bellevue Village and found them still in need of repair and urged that repairs move forward at a quicker pace.
