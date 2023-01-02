V.I. residents have until Thursday to submit at least three nominees, who will be honored posthumously with a special recognition during the 175th commemoration of Emancipation Day.
According to a released statement, the nine-member Emancipation Commemoration Committee will pay homage to 175 Virgin Islanders, posthumously, who have “contributed to socio-economic stability through preserving culture and rich traditions.” The individuals throughout the Virgin Islands who will be honored will receive the distinguished “Keeper of the Flame’’ award.
“Our history is significant to us, and we should unapologetically show it. The Virgin Islands’ history and culture exist because of the convictions and sacrifices of our forefathers, who held fast to local traditions, folklore, and values,” Carol Burke, who is chairing the committee, said. “Indeed, we have many flame keepers amongst us, but we are inclined to highlight some who contributed significantly.”
According to the statement, the 175th committee has continued to “develop plans, events, and activities” to observe and celebrate the anniversary of the territory’s freedom since 1848. Members have been meeting regularly “to shape its mission and goals” as provided via executive order issued July 1, by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
Further, the committee’s mission is to “commemorate the 175th Emancipation with programs that inspire Virgin Islanders to renew and strengthen our daring and dynamic experience in democracy.”
According to the statement, the committee also hopes to continue to memorialize the lives of the enslaved in the then-Danish West Indies and the journey of Virgin Islanders post-1848.
“Ultimately, our history will be a beacon that charts that journey as a free people. We hope our shared experiences will enlighten our imaginations and aspirations for prosperity,” Burke said.
Residents are asked to recommend at least three nominees for the “Keeper of the Flame” per category. Those categories are: Athletics, Trailblazer, Government and Politics, Humanitarian, and Culture Bearer. All recommendations should be submitted to freedom@vi175.com by Thursday.