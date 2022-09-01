The ongoing, gut wrenching saga of an alleged sexually abusive Charlotte Amalie school employee attacking students, is making every parent in the Virgin Islands territory sick to their stomachs.
And one glaring allegation, in this atrocious situation, is that this employee was reported to school officials, who apparently took little action.
The No. 1 question every Virgin Islander has, is why these mandated-reporter school officials did not call the police right away. The horrid allegations were obviously above their pay grade to handle, and should have been turned over to professionals immediately. How could their professional judgement been so impaired?
Sexual abuse, with its betrayal, shame and secretive actions scars young victims for life. They depend on someone saving them from the hell they have been going through. When abuse of this degrading and damaging nature is not reported, the victims keep multiplying.
At the very least, retraining is necessary for school officials in regard to their professional conduct. However, in this case, any person who had knowledge of these vile accusations and did not act, needs to be fired. No action is a damning disgrace.
Their judgement is as bad as the offenders.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi