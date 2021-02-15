Dear Editor,
What don’t we need? Another commission (like the BVI — re: Daily News editorial). What a colossal waste of money that would be. The V.I. government won’t fund the Inspector General’s office, you think there will be commission money? I want some of that action.
What we do need:
• People who are educated and willing to honestly work for what they got.
• Education in ethics and behavior — make a promise, keep a promise.
• Enforcement of the laws we have.
• Building codes without payoffs for illegal structures.
• Don’t allow junk buildings to remain standing.
• Don’t allow junk cars all over the place — the roads are too clogged
• Guns — enforcement
• Drugs — enforcement
• Youth parks and recreation — create some. Why does the Dominican Republic have so many pro baseball players compared to us? Because there are no youth and high school teams here.
• Fix the roads.
• Paint the stripes on the roads — how can the V.I. Police Department tell whether a person crossed the line or not after an accident?
• Don’t allow companies to get away with how they leave the roads after fiber optic cables are installed — my tires are being ruined, falling into the ruts on St. Peter Mountain Road and vehicles are not staying in their lane, they either get trapped in the rut or want to avoid it.
• Fix the schools.
• Fix the hospitals, don’t purchase another fleet of government vehicles.
• Clean up the streets — downtown stinks due to the trash, urination, chickens and rats. There are dead chickens in the USO space on the waterfront. Well, it does look like a cage! There are homeless people sleeping and living in the park by the Lottery building (not too far from the V.I. Tourism Department).
The fallen-down, buildings in disrepair need to be fixed. All over downtown are decayed, useless and dangerous places. We have building codes.
— Sue Lisky, St. Thomas.