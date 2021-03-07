The sign hanging on his boat says it all for Kevin Wenk of AMT Watercraft: “It’s not a race, it’s a lifestyle.” On his Sol-R-Cat solar-powered floating picnic table, it’s a lifestyle that embodies easy, breezy island living.
“I called it AMT Watercraft, which stands for ‘Anger Management Tables,’ because it’s my own form of therapy,” said Wenk. “If you’re having a rough day, come on out and sit for five minutes and all your worries will fade away. We’re slow, but we’re just out there having a good time, relaxing to the sound of the water, seeing the fish and the beauty all around.”
The Sol-R-Cat is the latest undertaking for the adventure-seeking Wenk. Born in Connecticut, his father, a pilot for Pan Am, moved the family to Berlin for three years when he was a teen. According to Wenk, when the Berlin Wall came down in 1989, he was mentioned by the Chicago Tribune as possibly being the first American to put a hole in the wall. A photo of Wenk and his friends on top of the wall, he says, is still being used as posters for museums, wraps on buses and on the sides of buildings.
Rather than opting for college, Wenk enrolled in the Chapman School of Seamanship professional mariner’s course in Stewart, Fla. A job on a boat took him to Barbados, Turks and Caicos and other islands. He jumped ship in Puerto Rico and has been living in the Caribbean for 29 years.
After Hurricane Marilyn in 1995, Wenk worked for St. Thomas-St. John Cable TV as well as in telecommunications in the British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis and Barbados.
“Then I started getting into tower work,” he said. “I’ve been on top of the Empire State Building at the light bulb twice and I’ve climbed the tower over a hundred times. Just a couple months ago, they sent me to California and we worked on 2,000-foot towers with helicopters, changing out the antennas on top of towers for ABC, CBS, all the big stuff.”
Living on Water Island, he has worked for all of the V.I. radio stations, and is currently installing 5G antennas for Viya.
While on Tortola, Wenk happened upon a photo of two guys sitting on a tiny boat with a little electric motor, drinking beer under an umbrella, and he just had to have one of his own. He and his friends took the pontoons from an old Hobie Cat sailboat, got some two by fours and made their first picnic table, launching it in the swimming pool.
That was seven years ago, and Wenk has built nine tables so far, each one better than the last. A 20-footer is in the works. He has circumnavigated Tortola on a three-day jaunt, and has taken the boat from Tortola to St. John, Water Island to Tortola, even attempting an ill-fated trip to Cubrelita.
“I traveled internationally on the table and checked into U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in Cruz Bay with my passport. Because I had made it and didn’t have any registration or paperwork, I was allowed entry as a kayak. It was very funny to hear the officers’ comments. I did manage to make it back to Tortola and had to check back in there.”
Wenk started thinking of making a business out of the table about five years ago and started building different versions. “There’s a lot of learning as you go and a couple of rescues here and there. It hasn’t been an easy road. Some worked, some didn’t work, some sank, some floated.”
He started to offer some rides on Tortola, working with local beach bars. From Water Island, he delivered pizzas for a time for Domino’s Pizza in Nisky Center to boats in the bay, the dinghy dock and Honeymoon Beach, and did the occasional Crown Bay drop off or pick up, weather pending.
With this latest prototype, Wenk is worked directly with the U.S. Coast Guard for a voluntary inspection of the boat, named 9 Lives, to make sure it is 100 percent compliant with USCG regulations. It is 100 percent insured and driven by a USCG certified captain.
Six passengers can enjoy a very near shore tour of Honeymoon Beach and Druif Bay. All the regulatory safety gear is onboard, including life jackets for kids, there is a Bluetooth stereo to connect with, four USB charger ports, LED lighting and a cooler. Everything stays dry and the 16-foot boat is very stable, so cellphones are encouraged for taking pictures.
Guests are welcome to bring food and drinks on board, order a catered cheese plate or have lunch and cocktails delivered to the picnic table from Dinghy’s Beach Bar. Special packages are available such as sunset cruises, private parties and a snorkeling tours.
The boat can be utilized in different ways. Sit at the picnic table with your feet dangling in the water or settle in on one of the benches. The table can slide up to make a bar top to stand around or slide down as a little deck, perhaps to make room for some solo musical entertainment.
“At night, when we have the underwater lights on, there are several boats that have sunk during the hurricanes and we can see some really beautiful, creepy sunken boats and a lot of fish and marine life,” said Wenk.
Adding solar power was a game changer for Wenk. It is ecofriendly and has a very low environmental impact. The silent motor doesn’t scare marine life away, so turtles and stingrays will often come right up to the boat, which runs on a six-horsepower motor with 1,500 watts of solar power. The solar panels charge all day in the sun and the batteries have enough power to run another 10 hours at night. By 10:30 in the morning, it’s fully charged again, so the boat is completely self-sufficient.
Wenk feels strongly about giving back to the community and plans to share 9 Lives with local children.
“Water island is just such a special place,” he said. “What I really want to do, maybe every month or two, is give back to the community and take kids that would never have this opportunity or this chance to see the turtles and things like that, and do a day thing for a couple of hours. It’s not always about money. We’ve got to give back.”
For more information, visit the www.AMTwatercraft.com web page or the Sol-R-Cat Facebook page or call 340-201-8983.