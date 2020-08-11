USS LST-980

On July 22, 1954, the same day the Revised Organic Act was signed into law, the USS LST-980, above, called on St. Thomas while under the command of Lieutenant Junior Grade R.G. Buechler. Dena Langdon, now of St. Thomas, found she shared her connection with the famous day in V.I. history: she was a flower girl in Buechler’s wedding.

 Photo by NAVAL HISTORY AND HERITAGE COMMAND

I have been enjoying The Daily News’ old front pages.

For the first time, I decided to read the other stories on this page and in the Saturday, Aug. 8 edition, found a short story headlined “Naval Ship Here For Liberty.”

I discovered that the naval ship mentioned was commanded by Lieutenant Junior Grade Buechler in 1954. His wife, Wanda Stanley, whose father was one of several generals at Fort Monroe, Virginia, was my second grade teacher. I was the flower girl in their wedding. I have many memories of the wedding and reception.

Dena Langdon, St. Thomas

