I have been enjoying The Daily News’ old front pages.
For the first time, I decided to read the other stories on this page and in the Saturday, Aug. 8 edition, found a short story headlined “Naval Ship Here For Liberty.”
I discovered that the naval ship mentioned was commanded by Lieutenant Junior Grade Buechler in 1954. His wife, Wanda Stanley, whose father was one of several generals at Fort Monroe, Virginia, was my second grade teacher. I was the flower girl in their wedding. I have many memories of the wedding and reception.
— Dena Langdon, St. Thomas
Editor’s note: In observance of our 90th anniversary month, each day until Aug. 31, The Daily News will reprint one memorable front page per day, counting down from 25 to No. 1.