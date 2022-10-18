Dear Editor,
We would like to take this opportunity to recognize and express our gratitude to a young man, Andrew Eusebe, who works for the Department of Public Works.
Andrew lives in our neighborhood (Nadir Hill) and has gone above and beyond to help his neighbors and has shown that he has pride in the community in which he lives. He spearheaded a project to clear our roadside of overgrown bush and cleaned up property that had been neglected and presented a health hazard in our community (rodents, etc.). He personally cut down bushes in an area, which revealed the beautiful view that we are blessed to have up here on Nadir Hill. He also organized and brought in a crew from Public Works. They came with heavy equipment and a garbage bin to remove the bush and eyesore trash that has blighted our neighborhood for years. These guys were friendly and courteous, and it was obvious they were supportive in helping Andrew with this project.
Andrew also encouraged other residents in our neighborhood to help with the cleanup and we would also like to thank them as well.
Once again, kudos to you Andrew for undertaking such a great effort in making a difference in our neighborhood. Also, we would like to say thank you to the Department of Public Works for its contribution to this project.
— Judith Donadelle, Clorise and Norwell Smith, St. Thomas