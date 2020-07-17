The V.I. Legislature has a decision to make. It can take a step toward discouraging corruption in government — or it can take a big step back and make corruption easier to get away with.
The line was drawn last week when the Senate Finance Committee reviewed Government House’s request to cut more than $500,000 from the V.I. Inspector General’s annual funding,
Losing the money means losing five auditors and the general counsel, which in turn means six audits a year will not be conducted. Keeping in mind that the office’s purpose — as set forth by law — is to identify government fraud, waste and abuse, anyone can see the equation: Less funding equals more theft of government money.
Every year, the Inspector General conducts and reports on how various V.I. agencies, departments and programs are spending money. Ideally, every entity would be audited every year, but the Inspector General’s Office can’t do that because over the years, Government House has nibbled away at the funding. The office now operates on a shoestring and a prayer.
Virgin Islanders respect and value the Inspector General’s Office. the audit reports are public information, and they are widely read because people know that to catch a thief, you first have to find the thief.
That’s what Inspector General’s auditors do. They are financial detectives. They look for and trace receipts, invoices and such to see where the money went and what it was used for. In V.I. government, the trail nearly always runs into dead ends and wrong turns.
The audits consistently discover that money is missing. Regardless whether it vanished through theft, fraud, incompetence or indifference, taxpayers’ money has gone somewhere it was not supposed to go.
Chronic, entrenched and embedded corruption has undermined V.I. government effectiveness and eroded the public’s trust for many decades.
Two members of the Senate Finance Committee recognize the importance of the auditors Unsurprisingly, both are veterans of law enforcement and they see the connection between the audits and the battle against financial crimes.
The Bryan Administration has chosen to cut funds for the Inspector General’s Office instead of cutting wasteful spending. That goes against Gov. Albert Bryan’s own remarks in his State of the Territory speech a mere six months ago, when he acknowledged the pervasive belief that corruption “undermines the fundamental trust that we are striving to rebuild in our residents towards our government.”
Cutting the Inspector General’s funds will undermine that trust even further, and the current members of the V.I. Legislature, who swept into office on a wave of public demand for transparency and integrity, have the opportunity now to do what Government House did not:
“Strive to rebuild trust.”