Two of the liturgical seasons are “Ordinary Time.” They are the nearly two months following the Jan. 6 (the Epiphany) and the approximately six months after Pentecost (the 50th day after Easter).
They are called “ordinary” because they are times when “orders” — our “how-to” lessons — are given to us as people of faith by God in Holy Scripture.
This Sunday, Feb. 7, is the fifth Sunday the Epiphany, meaning it is within Ordinary time, so we should pay rapt attention to Mark’s description of Jesus’ “holy pattern” in chapter 1, especially verses 29 to 39.
We should also remember the advice attributed to the Great Apostle Paul (although possibly crafted for us by one or more of Paul’s devoted disciples) in the 2nd Letter to Timothy. Chapter 3, verses 16 and 17, tells us, “All scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.”
What, then, we eagerly ask, are the lessons in Mark 1:29-39 on which we should pattern our lives? In my opinion, it is important first to remember what immediately before this 11-word passage:
1. Jesus has been baptized by John and openly acknowledged by God to have His approval.
2. Then Jesus in the wilderness wrestles his way into an understanding of just how very special his ministry will be.
3. Next, he sets out for a place where possibly greater needs lie, that is, further north at Capernaum rather than amidst the vainglory of the Temple in Jerusalem.
4. Once there, he starts by impressing the local “clergy” (elders in the rural synagogue) with his learning, his understanding, and hence his potential.
5. He successfully addresses the needs of a woman (Simon Peter’s “mother-in-law”) who appears to be sick in body, mind, and spirit.
6. Then people bring to him all who are sick, and Jesus successfully restores them all to health.
7. Jesus retreats alone for a time of restorative meditation and prayer
8. He then proceeds to minister beyond Capernaum, as requested, to wherever needs exist “throughout Galilee.”
So shouldn’t we do likewise throughout this needy world of ours?
– The Rev. Dr. Wesley S. Williams Jr., J.D., LL.D., D. Min., K.St.J, is Washington National Cathedral Priest Scholar and Chaplain, and he previously served as priest in charge at three churches in the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands.