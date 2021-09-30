The latest twists in the V.I. government’s COVID-19 policy decisions are the least acceptable and most incomprehensible yet, even considering the non-existence of common sense in the pronouncements, restrictions and yes-no-yes-no decisions and indecisions throughout the last 18 months.
We’ve been ordered to stay in our houses. Ordered to stay off the beaches. Ordered to stay out of restaurants. Ordered to stay out of school, ordered to stay out of stores and workplaces.
Then, as even the number of COVID cases rose, we got new orders and new rules. We were allowed to go outside, go to beaches, and go to restaurants. But we had to eat off paper plates and use plastic forks, and we had to leave the beaches at exactly 4 p.m.
Now, as the cases and deaths are rising even faster comes the most inexplicable and contradictory Government House moves to date:
Although vaccinations are required by the cruise ships before passengers can even set foot on board, our governor refuses to require the same from airline passengers.
The governor must see a difference in the danger from people arriving by air and people arriving by ship — but he doesn’t let anyone else in on the secret.
It’s especially frustrating and frightening to people who live and work in the Virgin Islands to know that we could be at risk for COVID from visitors.
The governor has sought to reassure us by emphasizing that air passengers have to have tested negative five days before flying. Yet how can he, and we, know what they were doing during the five days between taking the test and landing on our islands?
Did they go shopping in crowded stores back home? Most likely yes.
Did they walk through crowded airports and jam-packed TSA security lines? Definitely yes.
Did they sit in crowded planes breathing recirculated air for several hours? Absolutely yes.
And what happens when they land? They go places. They shop. They roam around. They go to restaurants and bars. They ride in crowded taxis. They go to the beaches and — as they have everywhere else — they mingle, exposing Virgin Islanders to whatever the visitors may have picked up before their trip.
Meanwhile, a V.I. senator is in hot water because he heedlessly tooled all over St. Thomas, going places and seeing people even after having taken two COVID tests and testing positive. His excuse? He didn’t believe the tests.
But even worse than the senator’s willful ignorance and selfishness, there is the astounding contradiction in what happened next.
The governor’s appointed attorney general justifiable jumped on the senator with both feet, and now the senator is facing a fine or jail time, or both, for exposing the public to a contagious disease.
The governor meantime is touting a big, important event: his upcoming jobs and careers Workforce Summit for Virgin Islands workers and employers. His ads imply that attendance is open to everyone — but that’s not true. He won’t let you in if you haven’t been vaccinated.
There you have it: Virgin Islanders are forced to bear the whole burden of defending ourselves from a deadly threat while the most likely carriers of that threat — the tourists — bear no burden at all.
The governor had a good idea three years ago when he campaigned: “Change Course Now.”
It’s still a good idea. Why not try it — for a change?