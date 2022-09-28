TORTOLA — Former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie could lose his seat in the House of Assembly under a three-strike rule, setting off a by-election to choose a successor.
The disgraced premier, who turned 52 in August, is currently under house arrest in Miami where he is awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy to launder money and import cocaine. Although Fahie lost his position – the House of Assembly passed, 11-0, a vote of no confidence against him following his April 28 arrest in Florida – he remains the elected representative of District One.
Until his release earlier this summer after posting a bond of $1 million for release pending trial, Fahie had been behind bars forcing him to miss two House of Assembly sessions.
Premier Natalio Wheatley, at a press briefing last week, said when asked that Tuesday would be a final chance for Fahie to attend a session or give up his seat.
However, Fahie was absent Tuesday when the other district and at-large representatives that make up the 13-member House of Assembly participated in the start of the Seventh Sitting of the Fourth Session at Save the Seed Energy Center in Duffs Bottom.
“According to the Constitution, there are certain ways that persons vacate their seats. One is by resigning, but also the seat is vacated if you miss a certain amount of sittings in the House of Assembly, and according to the standing orders, you cannot miss three consecutive sittings,” said Wheatley, who served as deputy premier with Fahie.
Still, he said, Fahie’s absence from the House of Assembly isn’t the only determining factor in his seat being vacated. Fahie will need to miss every debate outlined in the sitting’s order paper or session agenda for the seat to be officially vacated. A process, Wheatley said, that will take time.
“By the time that sitting finishes, which could take a while based on the length of the order paper, I mean this last sitting took probably about two months, so it could take a while because we have some heavy hitting subjects on this order paper including the Liquor License Act and the Police Act,” Wheatley explained. “When that sitting is concluded and if Honorable Fahie has not taken part, the seat will be vacated.”
Wheatley said the length of the sitting could also determine whether or not a by-election will be held should the seat be vacated. “According to the Elections act, depending on the amount of time before the election, a by-election can be called,” he said. “There are situations of course where you wouldn’t have a by-election, and that depends on how close the seat becomes vacant before the dissolution of the House of Assembly.”
A by-election, also known as a special election, is held when a seat in the House of Assembly becomes vacant between general elections.
The BVI general election must be held by May 2023, and on the advice of Wheatley, Gov. John Rankin must dissolve the House of Assembly within four years of the date it first met after a general election. The first House of Assembly session was held on March 12, 2019.
Fahie, who as premier also served as Finance Minister, was arrested alongside BVI Ports Authority Manager Oleanvine Maynard, 60, in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and agents said they recorded them discussing plans to help self-proclaimed Lebanes Hezbollah group ship Colombian cocaine through BVI ports to the U.S. undetected by law enforcement.
Maynard and Fahie were arrested on April 28 at a Florida aiport after undercover agents took them aboard a plan and showed them bags of cash as payment for their participation in the scheme, according to court records.
Maynard’s 30-year-old son and co-conspirator, Kadeem Maynard, was arrested on St. Thomas around the same time. The records do not say where on St. Thomas he was arrested but prosecutors said he had traveled to the U.S. territory to meet with the “sister” of the confidential informant to, among things “30,000 for bribes, and to arrange for the delivery of his cocaine from St. Thomas to Tortola.”
Fahie was released from custody on June 13 after satisfying the terms of a $500,000 corporate surety bond and a $500,000 personal surety bond. Oleanvine Maynard stipulated to being jailed without bond while she awaits trial and is currently being held at the federal detention center in Miami, according to court records and the Bureau of Prisons website. Her son also remains jailed pending trial.