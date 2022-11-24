TORTOLA — Andrew Fahie, the disgraced former premier of the British Virgin Islands, is finally hanging it up.
Fahie, 52, resigned Thursday from the House of Assembly as First District Representative, ending a 23-year tenure in local politics.
News of Fahie’s resignation was first made public soon after lawmakers passed the Financial Services Amendment Act in the House Thursday afternoon. House Speaker Corine George-Massicote, who had initially denied Fahie leave from the House, read a letter from the embattled member. Fahie, who was arrested April 28 in Miami on drug conspiracy and money laundering charges, had missed the last four sittings, and by law faced expulsion as a result.
According to the letter, Fahie said he was “grateful to serve” the people of the Virgin Islands and encouraged them to continue pressing for a better Virgin Islands. He also encouraged residents to learn from their mistakes and to celebrate their accomplishments as their fore parents did.
Fahie, 52, is a former Education Minister who led the Virgin Islands Party to victory over the National Democratic Party and was sworn in as the territory’s third Premier on March 12, 2019.
In his resignation letter, Fahie said he was especially privileged to serve residents in 2020 during the early stages of “the worst pandemic in the last 100 years.”
He noted that by resigning, he was respecting the wish of George-Massicote’s July 19 ruling, which did not to grant him leave of absence from the House.
“So with a heart filled with gratitude and being respectfully mindful of your ruling conveyed in a previous Sitting of the House of Assembly in response to my 18th July 2022 correspondence to you on the matter of any further absenteeism on my part for future Sittings, I Andrew Alturo Fahie, now respectfully take this time to officially inform you, Madam Speaker, through this written notice with effect from 24th November 2022, of my retirement from serving in the capacity as a Member of the House of Assembly of the Virgin Islands and First District Representative and from active politics at this time,” Fahie wrote.
“Madam Speaker, I humbly and respectfully request of you to please officially convey my retirement that comes into effect from 24th November 2022, to all the requisite authorities, especially to all Members of the House of Assembly as well as to the people of the Virgin Islands, especially my beloved people of the First District, on the floor of the House of Assembly via this letter, among other means you may deem appropriate.”
The letter of resignation was copied to Phyllis Evans, clerk of the House; Neville “Sheep” Smith, deputy Speaker as well as all members of the House.
Fahie was elected as the First District Representative in 1999 and has held the seat ever since and was one of the longest-serving legislators in the Virgin Islands. He noted that he was sending his deepest appreciation and love to everyone in the territory.
“May God forever bless the Virgin Islands and the people of the Virgin Islands, as our best days are yet ahead,” wrote.
Fahie, along with BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60, were arrested on April 28 in Miami.
On May 5, the House members passed a no-confidence vote, 11-0, against Fahie. Hours later, the deputy premier, Natalio Wheatley, was sworn in as the territory’s fourth premier by Gov. John Rankin. Wheatley also became the leader of the so-called Government of National Unity formed with members of the opposition. At the time, the territory was coming under scrutinty from the Commission of Inquiry Report. Well over 900-pages, the COI delved into widespread fraud and corruption in BVI leadership. The report, which Rankin released publicly on April 29, was originally mandated by his predecessor, Augustus Jaspert.
The Premier’s Office, under Fahie, is currently the subject of a series of audits and investigations relative to a $40 million Social Security Board grant, including all four COVID-19 Assistance Program, based on the recommendations of the COI. To date, Fahie’s then-Permanent Secretary Carolyn O’Neal-Morton, has been placed on leave. Najan Christopher, International Affairs Secretariat, was arrested and charged in October for breach of trust by a public officer and false assumption of authority. A May 3 letter, carried on letterhead from the Office of the Premier and stamped by the International Affairs Secretariat, appeared to endorse Fahie’s argument for diplomatic immunity, after his April 28 arrest in Miami.
Earlier this month federal prosecutors in Florida filed new charges against Fahie and Maynard, who are accused of conspiring to smuggle millions of dollars worth of cocaine through the territory.
Fahie, Maynard and her 31-year-old son, Kadeem Maynard, were arrested in April in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
On Nov.8, a grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida returned a superseding indictment against the accused co-conspirators.
The new indictment includes three original charges against the trio, and adds the charge of interstate and foreign travel in aid of racketeering against Fahie and Oleanvine Maynard.
Fahie traveled to Florida on April 24 as part of the conspiracy involving narcotics, and Oleanvine Maynard traveled to the state on April 26, according to the indictment.
According to the initial charging documents, DEA agents said they recorded the trio discussing plans to help a self-proclaimed Lebanese Hezbollah group ship Colombian cocaine through BVI ports to the U.S. undetected by law enforcement.
The trio were initially charged with conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and attempted money laundering.
Oleanvine Maynard and Fahie were arrested on April 28 at a Florida airport after undercover agents took them aboard a plane and showed them bags of fake cash as payment for their participation in the scheme, according to court records.
Kadeem Maynard was taken into custody on St. Thomas after prosecutors said Maynard had traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands to meet with the “sister” of a confidential informant, “to pick up a satellite phone, $30,000 for bribes, and to arrange for the delivery of his cocaine from St. Thomas to Tortola.”
The Maynards are both being held without bond at the federal detention center in Miami, according to court records and the Bureau of Prisons website.
Fahie was released from custody on June 13 after satisfying the terms of a $500,000 corporate surety bond and a $500,000 personal surety bond.
Those conditions include that Fahie remain under house arrest and live with his adult daughters, who are U.S. citizens, at their apartment in Florida.
On Nov. 10, the Florida court set Fahie and Kadeem Maynard’s arraignment on the new indictment for , and Oleanvine Maynard’s on the following day.
Also on Nov. 10, Assistant U.S. Attorney Shane Butland filed the government’s second response to the court’s standing discovery order, and said the government mailed three discs to each defendant’s counsel containing transcripts of audio recordings made on Nov. 15, 2021, three video clips of Oleanvine Maynard on April 28, and two video clips of Fahie on April 28.
The trial date is currently set for Jan. 17.
If convicted, Fahie and the Maynards could face significant penalties.
The charge of conspiracy to import a controlled substance carries a maximum term of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine, according to the indictment’s penalty sheet.
The charges of conspiracy to engage in money laundering and attempted money laundering each carry a possible 20-year prison sentence and a fine of $500,000 or “twice the value of the property involved in the transaction.”
The charge of foreign travel in aid of racketeering carries a possible five-year prison term and a maximum $250,000 fine.
In addition, prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of “any property constituting, or derived from, any proceeds obtained, directly or indirectly, as a result of such offense,” and any property used to facilitate criminal acts, according to the indictment.