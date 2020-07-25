ST. CROIX — As social distancing mandates began to fall into place and stay-at-home orders were sanctioned in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic in March, Pastor Jermaine Mulley transitioned his church from physical to virtual attendance in order to keep his membership safe. He has since begun an outreach program that he hopes will cultivate a healthy lifestyle for his membership.
“At the time the pandemic really began affecting us here, we had some fellowship activities scheduled here at the church and in the community. We were having a tramp and a fun day and a service with a dynamic speaker from California,” Mulley said. “We had to cancel it all to ensure that everyone was safe. It was disappointing but for the best.”
Not long after the transition, Mulley said he realized that in addition to providing spiritual nourishment for his congregation at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church in Estate Grove during the pandemic, he should also provide them with nourishment to help boost their immune system against the coronavirus. “The goal was to help our congregation eat healthier, adopt a change in their diets and hopefully allow them to become more resistant to the virus,” he said. “I began going to the farmer’s market early on Saturday mornings and picking out some produce that I’ve been distributing to the members on a weekly basis.”
As a part of the care packages that Mulley describes as “pandemic produce,” he purchases spinach, kale, cucumbers, tomatoes, herbs, parsley, eggs, pumpkin, mango and any other fruit and vegetables locally grown and available at the market. “It fosters a change and a shift to a healthier lifestyle. It may not be everything that they need right now but it is a start.”
Colleen Azubike, registered nurse and member of the St. Luke congregation, said the efforts of Mulley are to be commended and are appreciated by the membership.
“We have a diverse congregation and there are some of our members who are elderly and some who have compromised immune systems and underlying health issues,” she said. “These are the ones who, according to the CDC, are hardest hit by the virus so it is great that he thought of this way to assist them to stay healthy.”
Azubike said in regards to parishioners — and the community as a whole — that it is better to start sooner than later to incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables into their diet.
Many are opening up to that and “because of the produce that they’ve received some of our members are even talking about their small box gardens they have started in their homes to encourage the health change in their lifestyle.”
For his next phase of providing pandemic produce, Mulley said he plans to develop some of the land owned by the church in the area and turn it into a community garden. He said people locally, and globally, learned lessons about food security during the pandemic. The most consistent way to control food supply is to grow it yourself, he said.
“Your body is your temple and as we focus on stewardship we have to practice taking care of our bodies,” Mulley said. “Our bodies should be filled with foods that are good for us and gives us energy.”