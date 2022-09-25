ST. CROIX – About two dozen residents took part in a ceremony on St. Croix commemorating Remembrance Day, and joining millions nationwide who gathered in memory of murdered victims.
“We have been doing this since Day 1, so this year is a big year for us,” Women’s Coalition Executive Director Clema Lewis said. “It doesn’t really matter what is going on, we always have to stop and honor the memories of all of these victims and continue to help their loved ones and our community to heal.”
Lewis said it has been 15 years since the U.S. Congress designated the day as “National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims,” and the local community has participated ever since.
This year’s theme was “Healing and Speaking Our Pain: Remembering Our Loved Ones” and the remembrance on Sunday afternoon at the agency’s Christiansted office began with Charlene Springer discussing ways of protecting one’s inner peace.
“When we are stressing over things and we have gone through some type of trauma like death and loss it can consume us,” she said. “Those things sometimes manifest into physical ailments and this is how we make ourselves sick.”
Everyone, she said, should get an avenue for release, and to focus on clearing their minds, letting go of hurt and healing from within.
During a “Speak Out” segment, loved ones spoke on how losing a loved one has affected them. Others spoke of the need for closure as investigations into murders of their loved ones have stalled or the criminal cases have ended in dismissals rather than justice.
The event ended with a silent video, depicting the Wall of Remembrance — a visual presentation of more than 900 names of murdered victims on St. Croix since 1974.
As the names scrolled, audible gasps or loud sighs could be heard, while others wept silently or simply whispered as the names of their deceased loved ones scrolled past.
Sheelene Gumbs, crisis counselor at the Women’s Coalition, said the wall of remembrance is usually the toughest part of the event, but it is what brings the most reality, as “every name is a life that was cut short and is connected to dozens of people who are now left with the void.”