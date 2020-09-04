TORTOLA — Shockwaves ripped through Tortola after a father of four and well-known softball player was shot in the head inside his Purcell Estate home just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
George “Shawala” Borrows, 54, died of his injuries almost immediately after being shot, according to the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force.
Police spokesperson Akia Thomas said in a released statement that officers responded to a report, received after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, of a shooting in Purcell Estate.
“On arrival, one male was found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased is confirmed to be George Borrows, who resided at Purcell Estate,” the release stated. “It is alleged that he was shot by one unknown assailant who fled on foot.”
Borrows, a popular veteran softball power hitter who has represented the British Virgin Islands in regional competitions, joined Storm after playing with the Pirates, Hurricanes and Blue Wings. He played in the Pirates’ 7-4 victory over Storm in the last game of the BVI Softball Association preseason tournament on Aug. 16, before the league was shut down because of the COVID-19 spread. The preseason tournament was a lead-up to the association’s scheduled league opener on Saturday, which would have been the first in three years after Hurricane Irma destroyed the E. Walwyn Brewley Softball Park.
“My big brother Shawala, may your soul be at peace,” Fifth District Rep. Kye Rymer, who was Borrows’ Hurricanes, Pirates and Storm teammate, posted on his social media page.
He offered condolences to Borrows’ family, especially his children, noting “You’re not in this alone.”
Sixth District Rep. Alvera Maduro-Caines extended condolences also and expressed his grief on the district’s official social media page.
“This is not what I expected tonight. It is not what I expect to hear on any night. It’s not what I expect to hear in my community,” he wrote. “It is not what I expect to hear in our territory as we fight one plague, violence should not plague us as well.”
Maduro-Caines said he was deeply “disheartened to pen another message of condolence for a member of my community and this time on the account of gun violence. We cannot be comfortable losing anyone in our community in this way. Ever!”
Borrows’ death marked BVI’s first killing for 2020. The last killing occurred in October 2019, and that year the territory recorded a total of six homicides. The last two occurred within 24 hours of each other on Oct. 22, 2019.
In 2017, the BVI recorded 10 killings — the most in a decade. Thomas urged anyone with information related to Borrows’ killing to contact Detective Inspector Vernon Larocque directly at 284-368-9809 or via the Major Crime Investigation Team at 284-368-5682.