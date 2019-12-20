The much-dreaded “Medicaid fiscal cliff,” which threatened to cut millions of health care dollars to the territory, has temporarily been averted, as President Donald Trump on Friday lent his signature to a sprawling trillion-dollar spending package, which included a two-year Medicaid extension for the territories.
The $1.4 trillion package of fiscal year 2020 spending bills not only keeps the federal government open, but more locally, provides an annual Medicaid funding increase to the Virgin Islands of $126 million through 2021.
The federal match rate also jumps to 83% for the territory, the highest possible rate that any state can receive, and a significant increase from the previous 55% cap.
“This agreement […] will protect health coverage for thousands of Virgin Islands residents, and also allow the government of the Virgin Islands to better provide adequate resources to the territory’s healthcare facilities,” said Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. in a statement.
The original House and Senate bills called for a four-year extension to Medicaid funding for U.S. territories, but Trump reportedly slashed amounts before signing.
The V.I. Department of Human Services is reportedly working closely with the V.I. Office of Management and Budget to identify the 17% local matching funds to balance the federal government’s 83%.
OMB Director Jenifer O’Neal indicated that sufficient funds have been budgeted across all categories to match the Medicaid grants for Fiscal Year 2020, at a total of $14 million dollars. This will allow Human Services and the V.I. government to meet its federally mandated obligation, according to the statement.
“Every day, the Human Services team is charged with finding ways to make a positive difference in the overall wellness and health outcomes of Virgin Islanders,” said Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez in the statement. “That is why our team continually advocates for services and the funding to provide critical services to those most in need.”
Causey-Gomez indicated that the bill’s passage means:
• Increased access to more eligible people now can be enrolled
• Continued access to prescription drug benefits
• Dental benefits
• Behavioral health benefits
• Coverage of Medicare Part B premiums (for those eligible for Medicaid and Medicare)
• Access to more doctors
• Off-island transport for people needing services unavailable in the Territory
• Less pressure on the local V.I. Medicaid budget
The commissioner thanked Bryan for his advocacy in Washington, D.C., during the last several months.
Bryan also was a signatory to a joint letter sent to members of Congress from all of the governors of the U.S. territories.
Causey-Gomez also thanked V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett for her support in the House of Representatives and the other members of Congress who worked on making the bipartisan agreement a reality.
The Medicaid fiscal cliff has long posed a threat to the over 30,000 Virgin Islanders who rely on Medicaid for their health coverage.
That threat ultimately stems from the way Medicaid is funded in the territories.
Unlike the states, the Virgin Islands has a cap on its federal Medicaid funding.
Moreover, unlike the states, where the federal matching rates are based on an individual state’s per capita income, the federal match rate for the territories is fixed at 55%, with no consideration given to an island’s low-income status.
In recent years, this shortfall led to additional Medicaid support from the Affordable Care Act and the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. But as of September, these funds expired, posing a potentially debilitating outcome for a territory where 22% of residents live below the poverty line.
In November, President Donald Trump signed a continuing resolution that temporarily extended Medicaid funds to the territories through Dec. 20.
Friday’s spending package gives the territory some relief — at least, for the next two years.
“The Department of Human Services and I would have preferred a permanent fix to the long-standing Medicaid disparities in the treatment of the territories,” Bryan said in the statement. “But we very much appreciate the work of Congress and the Trump Administration to craft this intermittent deal, which avoids significant negative impacts on our health care system and our people that would have been caused by falling off the Medicaid cliff.”
