The Federal Emergency Management Agency is accepting applications for its Youth Preparedness Council, a program that gives teens interested in community preparedness a chance to create an impact nationwide.
According to a news release, students in 8th to 11th grades can apply. Council members from across the nation are chosen based on their dedication to public service, their efforts to make a difference in their communities, and their potential to expand their impact as national leaders for emergency preparedness.
“FEMA is committed to empowering and bringing young voices to the table when discussing ways to bolster our nation’s disaster preparedness,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “Our nation’s youth offer unique perspectives that are especially important considering the effect climate change and associated extreme weather events will have for generations to come.”
During their one-year term, students will collaborate virtually to develop projects that promote preparedness on a local and national scale, according to the release. In addition, members will attend a council summit in July and engage with leaders in FEMA, the federal government, and national nonprofit organizations.
“By joining the Youth Preparedness Council, young people from across the country will have the opportunity to learn and grow as emergency managers while helping their communities become safer and more resilient to all hazards,” Criswell said.
Those interested in applying to the council must submit a completed application and provide two letters of recommendation. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. PT, March 6, 2023. The new council members will be announced in June.
To access the application, read about the current council members, and for more information about the Youth Preparedness Council visit https://www.fema.gov/emergency-managers/individuals-communities/youth-preparedness-council