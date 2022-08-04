David Warrington, the Region 2 administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, made an in-person assessment Wednesday of the impact the heavy influx of sargassum seaweed is having on the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s water production operations on St. Croix, Government House said in a released statement.
The visit comes following a state of emergency declaration by the Biden Administration, and after a request by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
Decaying sargassum also poses a health hazard. It creates hydrogen sulfide, a colorless gas with a strong odor of rotten eggs that can cause a wide range of health effects, including irritation to the eyes and respiratory system, the release stated.
The effects depend on how much hydrogen sulfide a person breathes, the concentration of hydrogen sulfide, how long the person breathes it and the person’s general health.
“As we continue to face the reality of climate change and its impact on places like the Virgin Islands, FEMA and the entire federal government are going to have to continue working closely with our partners in the Government of the Virgin Islands to innovate and find creative solutions for these new challenges that face us,” Warrington said in the prepared statement. “While water production in St. Croix remains stable right now, our federal teams are using this time to work with the territory to develop plans not only for the short-term provision of water but long-term solutions that set the territory and WAPA up for success in the future.”
According to the statement, as the situation remains manageable, the joint federal and local team has also begun talking about longer-term, more permanent, solutions to avoid future incursions or impacts on water production from the annual migration of Sargassum seaweed into the territory’s waters.
Bryan thanked the federal agencies for their assistance noting that the Virgin Islands is among the locations “most vulnerable to the impact of climate change.”
“I am grateful for the cooperation and support of our federal partners in our efforts to proactively develop a permanent solution to mitigating this annual nuisance,” he said.
FEMA, experts from other federal agencies and the territory are working collaboratively on contingency plans that include discussion related to booming strategy, sargassum collection and removal while considering impacts to the environment.
Under the federal emergency declaration, actions taken by the federal government at the territory’s request will be subject to a 75% federal and 25% territory cost share.
The governor meanwhile continues to advise St. Croix residents and businesses to conserve water. The Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs is also reminding businesses that the sargassum state of emergency is in effect territorywide. However, the price freeze currently in place for water products and services applies only to St. Croix.