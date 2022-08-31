Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell was on St. Croix this week, ahead of the five-year anniversary of hurricanes Irma and Maria, touring the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s plant in Estate Richmond and Luis Hospital as part of sessions exploring recovery updates.
The visit marked Criswell’s second trip to the territory as administrator, according to a released statement.
“Visits like this give me the opportunity to engage with community partners to better understand the ongoing recovery mission,” Criswell said in the prepared statement.
She added that as new threats emerge, FEMA continues to work closely with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. “and all of the territory’s agencies to move recovery forward here in the Virgin Islands.”
Bryan, in the statement, praised the working relationship with FEMA, noting “we remain grateful for the support of FEMA under the leadership of Administrator Criswell in our effort to not only rebuild a resilient public infrastructure post-hurricanes Irma and Maria, but also for their support as we transform our territory for generations to come.”
Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on the territory, specifically the islands of St. Thomas and St. John, on Sept. 6. Maria followed a mere 12 days later, this time wreaking havoc on St. Croix, especially on the island’s West End.
During her visit, Criswell reviewed the state of the recovery with V.I. Recovery Director Kristen Hodge and her staff, where she discussed the ongoing sargassum response with Federal Coordinating Officer Patrick Cornbill and Caribbean Area Office Coordinator Mark Walters.
Criswell also met with Bryan and other officials including Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne L. Williams-Octalien, VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen and WAPA Chief Executive Officer Andrew Smith.
Following the Government House meeting, Criswell toured WAPA’s water desalination plant in Estate Richmond “to gain new insight into both the recovery from Hurricane Maria and the response to a recent sargassum inundation impacting water production.”
She also visited Luis Hospital for an update on the construction of the temporary hospital slated to open later this year, five years after the hurricane damaged portions of Luis Hospital
FEMA, according to the statement, has obligated $111 million for the temporary hospital. The federal agency has also awarded $10.5 million for architectural and engineering work for a permanent hospital, currently estimated to cost $800 million for its replacement.