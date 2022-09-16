Since hurricanes Irma and Maria passed through the Virgin Islands in 2017, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has continued to assist the territory as it relates to recovery efforts with houses of worship territorywide.
According to a FEMA press release, through its Public Assistance Program, it has partnered with the V.I. Office of Disaster Recovery on recovery projects to repair the houses of worship and other institutions managed by churches.
FEMA, the release stated, has provided almost $3.2 million in Public Assistance funds for the recovery projects. Of these funds, $1.3 million were for damages caused by Irma on St. Thomas and the other $1.9 million for damages caused by Maria on St. Croix, which made landfall on St. Sept. 6, and Sept. 19, respectively.
According to FEMA, the funding has helped with repairs to 21 houses of worship, the Diocese of St. Thomas with its seven parishes, 11 schools, and two homeless shelters run by Catholic Charities.
The churches that received recovery assistance, by island, are:
St. Croix
- City of Refuge Worship Center, First Assembly of God, Inc., Lutheran Social Services of the VI, Inc., Midland Wesleyan Holiness Church, Inc., Moravian Church Virgin Islands Conference, New Life Resort, Inc., Pentecostal Movement Council, Inc., Refuge Tabernacle Church, Southgate Baptist Church, Inc., Sunny Isle Baptist Church, The Way of the Cross Baptist Church and Twigs Ministry, Inc.
St. Thomas
- Anna’s Retreat Church of God, Inc., Church of God of Prophecy, Hebrew Congregation, Hernhut Moravian Church, Nirvana Healing Temple, Nisky Moravian Church, and Word of Faith International Christian Center
St. John
- Bethany Moravian Church and Emmaus Moravian Church
The Nirvana Healing Temple in East Mandahl on St. Thomas and St. Croix’s Southgate Baptist Church have made substantial progress with recovery efforts. FEMA provided $746,000 to the Nirvana Healing Temple to fund their repairs to the entrance gate, the temple, and the roof and rooms of its retreat house. In addition, FEMA provided $242,500 to the South Baptist Church for two of its buildings damaged by Hurricane Maria.
“We are appreciative of the small army of FEMA employees that have offered us guidance and encouragement throughout the disaster recovery process,” Southgate Baptist’s Rev. Edward Cullen said. “We were recipients of not only their professional assistance, but many even volunteered their time to help us in serving our community.”
FEMA said it continue to aid these sanctuaries and help ensure the structures are better suited to withstand future storms.