ST. THOMAS — The Senate Finance Committee voted Friday on fiscal year 2022 transfers of appropriated funds, including a request from the V.I. Labor Department for funding to purchase a mobile unit for outreach services.
“When it comes to the mobile van, I believe the Department of Labor needs to reach out and work with the Housing Authority — in respect to all of their community centers,” Sen. Marvin Blyden said in support of the transfer. “That will be more productive and effective when it comes to the outreach in the different areas.”
Several commissioners testified relative to transfer requests — all were voted on favorable by senators in attendance.
The Education Department requested a transfer of $6.6. million to provide students and staff with necessary supplies and to fund “school enhancement” measures including uniforms for cooks, monitors, athletics, and custodians. The transfer of funds would also provide equipment to its IT and School Food Authority divisions. Senators voted to approve a transfer of $5.5 million instead.
The Labor Department, which originally requested a transfer of $989,373, was approved for $646,000 to fund repairs to its air conditioning units, install fire suppression systems in both districts and pay for a new mobile unit for outreach of employment services.
The V.I. Health Department said its appropriation transfer request of $95,000 would help with the lease of four buildings to house its Behavioral Health division due to mold in the current building.
The Human Services Department said it would utilize the $4.3 million in savings from salaries and fringe benefits for repairs, maintenance, fixtures, and equipment. Additional funds would be utilized to build a generator housing unit to allow Knud Hansen to remain fully functional during intermittent power outages. Funds will also be channeled to repairs at the St. John Multi-purpose Center.
Senators also heard from the Public Works Department, which requested funding to build cemetery walls and for supplies. Lawmakers voted favorable for a transfer request of $2 million.
Senators said they hoped the money would be spent in a timely manner.
“It is very important for this body moving into FY 2023 that we have the respective tiers of the committees to provide the necessary oversight to make sure those dollars are being spent,” Javan James said.
Office of Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal assured senators there was nothing to be concerned about.
“I think we are good with ending the fiscal year with all of the expenditures appropriated,” O’Neal said.
In addition to Blyden and James, senators present at Friday’s meeting included Samuel Carrión, Dwayne M. Degraff, Novelle E. Francis, Jr., Donna Frett-Gregory, Sr., and Carla Joseph. Janelle Sarauw was excused.