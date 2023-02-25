Finance Commissioner Bosede A. Bruce, who earlier this week stunned senators after testifying that she had made a $200 million outside investment using American Rescue Plan Act funds, announced that income tax refund checks were mailed Friday.
According to a brief statement, 1174 tax refund checks totaling $3 million “were delivered to the post office this morning for immediate distribution.”
“The batch includes refunds for correct tax returns filed through March 2, 2022, for various tax years through 2021,” Bruce said in the statement.
During a hearing Tuesday, attended by Bruce and others in Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s financial team, senators questioned missing $500 stipends that were to come from the ARPA, as well as a plan by the administration to create a website for use, noting that much of the elderly and disabled Social Security recipients have limited computer skills.
“We recognize that not everyone may have access to computers so alternative measures will be put in place to assist those seniors who have a need, including publishing names in the newspaper of the 1,575 recipients that we don’t have addresses for,” Bruce testified.
Some residents, however, have told The Daily News that despite completing forms with new addresses at the urging of the administration, they still have yet to receive checks — or a response from the administration.