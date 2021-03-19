Since the start of the pandemic, members of Jehovah’s Witnesses have had to adjust its outreach to residents while observing social distancing guidelines by holding its programs online.
On Saturday, the group is inviting the community to learn more on spirituality and helping others via the online Bible talk, “Have You Found a ‘Pearl of High Value?’”
The 30-minute program unlocks the meaning of the parable, explaining what the Kingdom of the heavens is and how that valuable knowledge can “help us attain peace and a sense of security now,” Javier De La Rosa, the spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Virgin Islands, told The Daily News.
The event will be streamed online in various languages and during different time zones worldwide, and residents can attend locally by logging on to www.jw.org.
Saturday’s presentation about the valuable pearl is being held through local congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses through March 27, which is the annual observance of the memorial of Jesus Christ’s death. Due to the pandemic, congregations around the world will host both events virtually.
“The pandemic changed our lives within weeks, bringing the economic, educational, and social systems to their knees,” Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses said. “What has not changed is spirituality and its powerful effect on people’s lives.”
The program will feature presenters including Gabriel Vázquez, of Puerto Rico, said to have found a “priceless pearl” at a decisive time as a young adult. When faced with a crossroads, he left behind a promising career as a violinist and instead followed a path in life to help others draw close to God.
While he continues to appreciate and love music, “nothing compares to the long-lasting happiness of sharing God’s truths with others,” he said.
According to De La Rosa, residents can also log on to the group’s website to find tips on coping with pandemic anxiety.
The website features a video entitled “Virus Outbreaks—What Can You Do” that residents can view at their convenience.
The three-minute whiteboard animation offers families practical methods to cope emotionally and spiritually with the effects of the pandemic, according to De La Rosa.
Since the pandemic began, jw.org has featured information designed to assist people of all ages and backgrounds to remain calm, informed and healthy “in an unprecedented 1,027 languages.”
“The ultimate goal of Jehovah’s Witnesses is to find meaningful solutions to help people live their lives as normal as possible while learning more about Jesus Christ,” De La Rosa said.
Individuals can log on to jw.org and view the list of seven practical tools at their leisure:
• Virus Outbreaks—What You Can Do
• How to Beat Pandemic Fatigue
• How to Deal With Isolation
• Can the Bible Help Me if I’m Depressed?
• Anxiety in Men—How the Bible Can Help
• When Staying Home Isn’t Safe
• What Does the Bible Say About Pandemics
Those who do not have a Bible can download a copy or read it free of charge on jw.org—no sign-up or personal information is required. For more information on all of the group’s programs contact De La Rosa at javierdelarosa@rcmtool.org.