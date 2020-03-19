ST. THOMAS — A popular shopping center on St. Thomas was ravaged by a late afternoon fire Wednesday, damaging — and perhaps destroying — multiple shops in a matter of minutes.
Around 5:45 p.m., firefighters swarmed Wheatley Shopping Center in Estate Thomas, where a blaze appeared to originate from Beautiful Beginnings Bridal Gallery, a wedding shop located on the west side of the building.
Other stores on the western end, including Carib Eye Care and the Beauty Outlet, also appeared to sustain damage.
Doctor’s Choice Pharmacy and The Fruit Bowl appeared to be spared, but the V.I. Fire Service has yet to release any details.
The bridal gallery, as well as Carib Eye Care, were apparently closed at the time of the fire. Initial reports indicate that no injuries were sustained.
A cause of the fire is still being investigated. A witness on scene told The Daily News that he heard a sound “like a car crash,” and suggested it might have come from a propane tank exploding.
The Daily News reached out to Fire Service Director Daryl George for comment, but did not receive a reply by press time Wednesday.
