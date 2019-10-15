The V.I. Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Council and the V.I. Cycling Federation hosted their first annual “Ride Out Against Domestic Violence” on St. Croix this month in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
An addition to the “Ride Out Against Sexual Assault” that both organizations have hosted for six years, the event has grown from approximately 20 riders in the first year to at least 50 this year, including children, on an estimated eight-mile route.
Participant registrations raised more than $400 this year, contributing to more than $2,000 in donations to DVSAC over the years and more than 150 participatory cycling hours in honor of both domestic violence and sexual assault prevention since the inception of the collaboration.
“As the director, I am grateful for passionate staff such as Ms. Darlene Springer, our community outreach specialist who coordinates this activity annually, as well as the V.I. Cycling Federation, which remains dedicated to ensuring that the ‘Ride Out’ occurs and is well attended,” said DVSAC Executive Director Khnuma Simmonds. “As a survivor, however, it is heartwarming to witness when individuals and collaborating agencies take time from their schedules — even if it is just an hour — to prioritize this cause and hold space for those who are hurting as it offers support on a community level and encourages other individuals and organizations to do the same.”
Commented