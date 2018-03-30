ST. THOMAS — Fifty-two immigrants from 16 countries entered a tent on the lawn of the Ron de Lugo Federal Building Thursday and emerged about an hour later as U.S. citizens.
U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez administered the oath of citizenship to a diverse group of immigrants at the Transfer Day Naturalization Ceremony, the first such ceremony held in the territory since hurricanes Irma and Maria caused heavy damage to the Virgin Islands in 2017.
In addition to immigrants from other Caribbean nations — citizens of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and other island nations are a sizable portion of the territory’s population — immigrants from France, Israel and other countries waved American flags, took the oath, and collected certificates proclaiming their new citizenship.
Some of the new Americans had clearly been in the territory for a while. When an audio-visual mix-up accidentally cut out a large portion of Pressure Busspipe’s soca standard “Virgin Islands Nice,” the crowd filled in the lyrics a cappella.
For example, Gwendolyn Parker, originally of Barbuda, has lived in the territory since 1969. With about 50 years of residency here, she said the time had come to make it official.
“I just decided,” she said.
Edwin Schouchana, whose country of origin was France, lived in the Virgin Islands for 12 years. Before Schouchana obtained his green card in 2011, he resided in the territory on a series of work visas — he works at a Main Street jewelry store — and Thursday was the first naturalization ceremony for which he was eligible.
“I’m very proud of the United States,” he said.
Aiham Shaheen, formerly of Israel, has resided in the U.S. for 10 years. Shaheen said he had simply been too busy to apply for naturalization until this year.
“Busy and lazy,” he joked.
Still, official citizenship made his day.
“It’s good, happy,” he said. “I’m very happy.”
Gomez told the new citizens that the ceremony took on added significance, given the recovery from the storms.
“You have an opportunity to build on principles that are dear to you,” he said. “That all people are created equal. Not necessarily in their intelligence, their drive, their generosity, their wealth and their power, but as Thomas Jefferson wrote in our Declaration of Independence, that all American citizens are entitled to equality, in courthouses such as this, in which you took your oath today, but all citizens are entitled to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness, just as much as their neighbors, their bosses and their leaders.”
Educator Neomie Toussaint-Williams, herself an immigrant from Dominica, shared her experience of becoming an American on Ellis Island at the request of former Washington, D.C., Mayor Marion Berry on July 3, 1986, along with Latvian ballet legend Mikhail Baryshnikov. Toussaint-Williams also warned against assimilation.
“Hold on to your language, culture and history,” she said. “As you learn our Virgin Island traditions, do not lose yours to grasp the other.”
