The first baby of the New Year, Immanuel, was born at 12:55 a.m. Saturday at Luis Hospital.
Chivonne Thomas, legal counsel and spokesperson for the St. Croix hospital, said that mother Shainna Acosta and her bundle of joy, who weighed 6 pounds and 11 ounces, received gifts from hospital staff including a travel system, diapers, wipes, blankets, toys and clothing.
She described Immanuel as “thriving, active and observant.”
“His proud mother, Shainna Acosta, named him Immanuel because she wanted a Biblical name that would remind us all of God’s goodness even in times of great difficulty,” Thomas said in a news release announcing the birth. “In Hebrew, Immanuel means ‘God with us.’”
Acosta, who was quoted in the news release, said she was “thankful for the staff at JFL and my midwife for an excellent birth experience.”
“I look forward to taking Immanuel home to meet his siblings — they are so excited to meet their new little brother,” she said.