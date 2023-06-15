ST. JOHN — The island will experience what is likely it’s first Pride Month schedule of events, kicking off Friday with karaoke at Lovango Rum Bar hosted by Karaoke Club STJ.
Pride organizer Devin Murphy said he put together “something super casual” for Pride Month in 2019, but that this year’s calendar of events is likely the first publicized, organized celebration of Pride Month on St. John.
Before moving to the Virgin Islands in 2018, Murphy planned Pride events through his work as a CrossFit coach for OUTWOD, a fundraiser benefiting The OUT Foundation, and he helped organize a similar fundraiser at Rock Life CrossFit once he moved to the territory. Murphy explained his motivations for getting the ball rolling on Pride Month celebrations on St. John.
“It’s mainly because of global events going on,” he said. “Rights are getting stripped away from LGBT people and also artists, like drag artists. There’s a lot of negativity and fear mongering being put toward our community, and I think I’m in a position where I can stand up and if nothing else, show the rest of St. John and the Virgin Islands that we’re here. This year is about increasing visibility, and letting those who can’t be visible know that they are not alone.”
When Pride Month kicked off June 1 with no announcement of Pride events happening on St. John, Murphy decided to move ahead with planning.
“I tried to think of a couple activities that were broad in appeal, not just going to a bar and having drinks, but events that allow people to be active,” he said. “Next year, my really strong hope is that we can have a committee of several people in the community and we can make a more official Pride calendar or Pride organization. I know that I am just one person. I think it has to start somewhere, so I did my best to think of activities that would appeal to a broad range of people. I think it’ll only get better from here.”
Murphy said the Pride Month schedule of activities has been met with “overwhelming support” from the community and St. John businesses, so much so that his initial one weekend of planned events has expanded to two weekends.
“I was really excited and proud of the St. John businesses who were nothing but enthusiastic about being included,” he said.
As the only person planning this month’s events, Murphy said a Pride parade “isn’t in the cards,” but that he’s been contacted by a lot of people asking how they can help.
“You don’t have to identify as LGBTQ; you can be an ally,” he said. “That’s really the spirit that I wanted to bring to it this year.”
Murphy said he’s experienced no pushback from those in the relatively conservative Virgin Islands community, where those in the LGBTQ community still report experiencing discrimination.
“I think that generally, there’s tolerance,” he said. “I think it’s time to shift the needle into acceptance. We as the LGBTQ community are not going anywhere. We’re part of the fabric of the community here, and I think showing that to the world is important for the strength of our community and our economy moving forward.”
Those who would like to help with event hosting or planning should emailpridestjohn@gmail.com, or find St. John Pride on Facebook.